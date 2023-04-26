Spring Launches World's First AI-Powered Website for Assisted Reproduction and Fertility Related Questions

BUDAPEST, Hungary, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spring is proud to announce the launch of IVFinfo.AI – the world's first patient-focused, multilingual website offering an AI-powered chatbot to answer questions about assisted reproduction (ART) and fertility.

Until now, there has been an information asymmetry in the field of ART, with limited access to accurate and reliable information for patients undergoing the stressful process of a program. IVFinfo.AI offers a ground-breaking solution to this challenge. Due to AI's ability to reply using large sets of data, explain complex topics in simple terms and offer the possibility of follow-up questions, it helps understanding like it has not been possible before. In addition, it can communicate in numerous languages.

IVFinfo.AI is different from other general AI-powered services available today. With a focus on accuracy and confidentiality, IVFinfo.AI offers up-to-date information on ART and fertility, helping users make informed decisions.

"We're proud to be leading the charge in providing AI-based quality information about assisted reproduction and fertility," said Miklós Nyiri, CEO of Spring. "We believe that IVFinfo.AI is an important step forward in terms of levelling the playing field for patients, and we're excited to see the impact it will have on the lives of our users."

Around 4 million ART cycles are estimated each year, with about 1 million babies born. IVF is the acronym for in vitro fertilization.

IVFinfo.AI is the first of its kind and is available at no cost to users. It should not be considered a substitute for medical advice, but rather as an informational resource. Visit https://www.ivfinfo.ai and experience the AI-powered chatbot yourself!

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2062814/Spring_Molecular_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Spring Molecular