Spring Refresh Starts at Home: YITAHOME Brings Seasonal Comfort Ahead of Prime Day

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring carries a quiet promise of new beginnings, bringing longer sunlight, lighter routines, and a renewed connection to the spaces we call home. Embracing this seasonal shift, YITAHOME launches Ease Into Spring campaign, designed to inspire intentional refreshes that make everyday living feel brighter and more balanced.

Running from late February through March 2026, YITAHOME's Prime Day campaign highlights a series of daily deals designed to inspire gradual, meaningful upgrades to the spaces people live in most. Whether it's transforming a backyard into a gathering spot or refreshing a patio for sunnier days, the brand offers functional, stylish solutions that make seasonal living feel effortless.

Seasonal Highlights & Prime Day Offers

1. YITAHOME Gazebo

Up to 15% off sets the tone for elevated outdoor living this spring. Designed to anchor gatherings and create a shaded retreat, the gazebo is now available for $705.49, reduced from $829.99.

2. YITAHOME Chair Set

Compact yet comfortable, this patio essential is now available at $84.99, down from $99.99. The exclusive Prime Day pricing makes it an effortless way to refresh outdoor corners with both style and function.

3. YITAHOME Garden Bed

At $80.99, reflecting 39% savings from $132.65, the garden bed offers a practical foundation for seasonal planting. Its clean structure supports everything from blooming florals to homegrown herbs.

4. YITAHOME Storage Box

Blending functionality with modern outdoor aesthetics, this storage solution keeps essentials neatly tucked away. It is currently featured at 15% off, adjusting the price from $81.99 to $69.69.

5. YITAHOME Utility Trolley

Designed for mobility and everyday versatility, the utility trolley enhances both garden and indoor organization. Customers can secure it for $229.49, enjoying 15% savings on its original $269.99 price.

This Prime Day marks a meaningful opportunity to welcome the season with intention. Through thoughtfully designed pieces and evolving daily highlights, YITAHOME continues to make seasonal refreshes feel accessible, functional, and inspired by everyday living. Spring begins with small changes, and the right space can make all the difference.

About Yitahome

At Yitahome, we believe that everyone deserves a space they're proud to call home. With thoughtful design, reliable quality, and a touch of elegance, we help turn everyday rooms into meaningful places. Dedicated to #MakingHomeHappen, our furniture is crafted to bring both function and style into your life one piece at a time.

