Spring Reopening Announced at One of America's Most Unique Stargazing Resorts Near Grand Canyon National Park

Numerous enhancements to the guest experience in store for Clear Sky Resorts Grand Canyon visitors during the 2024 season

PHOENIX, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Sky Resorts announces an April 25th opening of their one-of-a-kind resort near Grand Canyon National Park. "Spring is an ideal time to visit to avoid the peak travel season of summer," explains Hal Feinberg, resort co-creator. Daytime temperatures in the spring are perfect for exploring. Clear Sky Resorts' spacious Sky Domes offer early season guests the best of both worlds – expansive windows that bring the outside in and climate-control systems to keep the inside more comfortable.

The primary objective of Clear Sky Resorts is to create fun-filled opportunities to get to know your fellow guests, your family & friends, and even yourself. The 40-acre Grand Canyon resort is a sort of upscale summer camp for all ages. Fun, family-friendly experiences, many of them complimentary, connect people to each other and make every Clear Sky Resorts stay the best vacation ever.

To enhance their guest's experience, Clear Sky Resorts Grand Canyon has revamped their activity schedule. All on-resort activities will be offered daily to ensure that every guest has a variety of engaging experiences to enjoy during their stay. "We're confident that these enhancements will elevate the guest experience," beamed Seth Trujillo, Guest Experience Supervisor, "and we are looking forward to seeing our guests soon."

Yoga at the resort will be offered every morning at 8 a.m. The rest of the day's activities are scheduled for the evening when guests have returned from exploring area attractions. At 5 p.m., guests can try their hand at Native American Flute Making or kids can opt for the day's activity at Kid's Corner. Three hours of live music starts every day at 6 p.m. S'mores by the artisan firepits are a resort favorite and available in the Welcome Dome daily starting at 7 p.m. Two movies will be shown every day at the resort's Projection Dome. Family-friendly movies start at 7 p.m. and PG13+ movies will be shown starting at 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon National Park was awarded the status of an International Dark Sky Park in 2019, meaning the area is one of the best places to view the night sky in the entire world. Captivating stargazing tours, offered nightly after dark at the resort, are guided on a rotating schedule by an experienced local astronomer and local storyteller. Tours are weather-dependent, as are other outdoor activities. Signup at the front desk in the Welcome Dome is required for most resort activities and some activities require a minimum number of participants.

The activity hub of Clear Sky Resorts Grand Canyon, the Welcome Dome was rearranged and updated over the off-season. Areas within the dome were relocated in order to improve flow and create a more obvious check-in area with an additional check-in station. In the updated Dining Dome, diners will be greeted by an eye-catching feature wall with dining tables arranged along the sunrise-facing panoramic window. The resort's resident food truck fast casual menu will feature the yummy burgers, flatbreads, pastas, and salads that guests are familiar with, as well as offering some additional chef specialty entrees like pan seared duck breast and surf-n-turf. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are served, along with a handful of signature cocktails. Happy hour is from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Opening for the 2024 season on April 25th, book your Clear Sky Resorts' Grand Canyon spring vacation by April 30th and receive rates discounted 10-15% for two- or three-night stays on most types of Sky Domes. To view and download a brochure go to https://issuu.com/clearskyresorts/docs/csr_grand_canyon_digital_zine_v032424?fr=sYWI0ZTcxOTQxNjg. For reservations, go to https://grandcanyon.clearskyresorts.com/ or contact Clear Sky Resorts by phone at +1-888-704-4445 or email at [email protected].

About Clear Sky Resorts:

Inspired by parents who introduced them to travel at a young age, the creators of Clear Sky Resorts developed a deep love of the great outdoors on fun family trips. Fond memories of their childhood vacations led to the development of their resort concept to create one-of-a-kind vacations by combining unique accommodations with fun, family-friendly experiences at the country's most special places. As the first resort of its kind in the U.S., Clear Sky Resorts delivers a unique experience with geodesic Sky Dome lodging, nighttime stargazing and lots of fun activities for the whole family. Founded in 2020, Clear Sky Resorts is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Learn more: https://clearskyresorts.com/.

