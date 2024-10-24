Spring, Texas Mega-Church to be Built by Right Choice Construction

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Choice Construction, a Houston-based woman-owned commercial construction company, has been awarded the full build for Intimidad con Dios Worship Center.

Intimidad con Dios is a multicultural, nondenominational church located in the north Houston area. In addition to being a hub for spirituality, the church serves as a support center with addiction aid staff on hand. It also assists the community in times of crisis by distributing food, clothing, furniture and other items to those in need.

Future Intimidad con Dios campus.

"This new building will allow us to function more effectively when executing projects based on our vision and mission," says General Pastor Jose Daniel Martinez. "Our focus has always been returning the family to its original design. We are convinced that when a family's spiritual and emotional health is at its best, the city and the nation will also be. Intimidad Worship Center is a project from the heart of God that will allow us to increase the radius of our impact and further bless communities," Martinez states.

The 130,000 SQ FT structure will feature a coffee shop, children's center, common areas, prayer tower, recording studio, and a multipurpose 2,400-seat auditorium to accommodate a growing congregation. Parking includes more than 600 spots for attendees.

Danielle Wright, owner and CEO of Right Choice Construction, states, "There is no greater honor as a construction company than building the house of the Lord. As a family, we've been attending Intimidad con Dios and can confidently say God brought us here. The amount of love and fulfillment we feel as new members speaks volumes to the impact of this church!"

Right Choice Construction began earthwork in early October of 2024. The project will be completed in late spring of 2026. The church's website is intimidadcondios.tv.

About Right Choice Construction

Right Choice Construction is a woman-owned commercial construction company with over 25 years of experience in the industry. Right Choice Construction is a Certified City of Houston Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) under the Small Business Administration (SBA). Right Choice Construction specializes in ground-up construction, and its principles of compliance, quality and client satisfaction are at the core of its operations. Learn more at rightchoiceconstruction.com.

PR Contact:

Emily Saxton | Right Choice Construction

[email protected]

SOURCE Right Choice Construction