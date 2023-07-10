Springbok Analytics announces advanced mobile MRI capabilities for elite sports organizations

News provided by

Springbok Analytics

10 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Launching first with University of Wisconsin Athletics, this approach ushers in a new era of leveraging imaging for personalized athlete performance, training and injury management

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Springbok Analytics (www.springbokanalytics.com) announced today its new mobile MRI capabilities, first launched with the University of Wisconsin's men's and women's basketball programs last month. Springbok, trusted by elite teams, leagues and coaches across the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, and collegiate athletics, is delivering comprehensive, team-wide imaging and rapid muscle and tendon analytical services to its sports partners. Its technology turns a standard MRI into a 3D digital twin of an athlete's musculature, transforming how teams approach training, performance programming and injury management.

"The mobile MRI unit makes data collection extremely fast and efficient. We can complete an entire team in less than one day and not have to worry about student-athlete transportation or scanner availability," said Bryan Heiderscheit, Vice-Chair, Orthopedics and Director of Badger Athletic Performance at the University of Wisconsin. "We have a strong commitment to advancing the science of athlete care and performance at Wisconsin. By incorporating metrics obtained from a Springbok scan with our robust biomechanical and physiological testing, we hope to better understand how muscle and tendon morphology and potential asymmetries influence an athlete's performance."

MRI is regarded as the gold standard in imaging and the most advanced method for measuring muscle volume and muscle health. At UW-Madison, Springbok partnered with Shared Medical Services (SMS) to utilize a state-of-the art GE HealthCare SIGNATM Voyager AIR Edition Mobile MRI to scan the basketball players, acquiring full lower extremity images with tendon data in under 20 minutes of scan time. "MRI scanners are expensive and are not on-site at many universities or sports training facilities," said Paul Zahn, Vice President of Business Development at SMS. "Springbok can now deliver this essential technology directly to teams, reducing the time and logistical complications of sending athletes to hospitals or imaging centers." SMS brings expertise to this partnership through mobile imaging collaborations with official health care providers of professional sports teams and collegiate programs across the country.

In addition to individual muscle volume and health data, Springbok users are able to compare muscle data across specific populations (sport and position, for example) to better inform preventive care and training, injury recovery, and return-to-play protocols. "The health and welfare of our student-athletes is a responsibility that we embrace, and one that they should expect. We need to take a holistic approach that enhances the opportunities and experiences of our student-athletes, both during their playing days at UW and beyond," said Michael Moll, the University of Wisconsin Assistant AD for Sports Medicine.

"We are incredibly excited to see this vision become reality as we can now offer and scale our technology to and across entire organizations and athletic departments with multiple teams, with the goal of becoming a standard part of the off-season and in-season health and performance programs of sports organizations at every level," said Springbok CEO and Co-Founder Scott Magargee.

Transform your view of muscle with Springbok Analytics. To learn more, please visit www.springbokanalytics.com.

About Springbok Analytics

Springbok's technology transforms standard, 2D magnetic resonance image (MRI) data into personalized 3D muscle visualizations for athletic, performance and health applications. Springbok has created a new way to view and quantify muscle volume, quality and asymmetries for precision health insights and performance optimization.

SOURCE Springbok Analytics

Also from this source

Springbok Analytics Secures $3m in Oversubscribed Seed Round led by Transition Equity Partners

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.