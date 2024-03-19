Springbok Analytics Named to Fast Company's 2024 List of the World's Most Innovative Companies

Springbok is building the new standard in muscle health with its MRI-based technology

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Springbok Analytics (www.springbokanalytics.com), a life sciences muscle analytics company, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2024. Springbok has created the only technology that comprehensively measures muscle from imaging, producing personalized 3D visualizations and analyses of muscle health. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy.

Founded on over 13 years of research and scientific validation, Springbok has pioneered the use of MRI data to provide a better view of muscle health. "I have made it my life's work to improve our understanding of muscles and muscle health," said Silvia Blemker, CSO and Co-Founder of Springbok Analytics. "From the early days in the lab at the University of Virginia, where our initial technology was created to help children with cerebral palsy, to now, the goal has remained the same: to provide the most advanced, unique, and meaningful analyses of muscles to optimize performance, promote longevity and ultimately improve the human condition."

Muscle mass is a strong predictor of health and longevity, and poor muscle health causes $600 billion in economic burden annually in the US alone. MRI is the only modality to measure muscle volume, symmetry, and distribution accurately, precisely, and cost-effectively, and Springbok is the only commercialized technology capable of unlocking the full value of MRI for comprehensive muscle analysis. What used to be manual, time intensive, subjective, and susceptible to high variability has become automated, objective, precise and reproducible with Springbok's AI-based and machine learning technology.

"This recognition from Fast Company is a fantastic honor shared and created by the entire Springbok team, our investors, supporters, and customers," said Scott Magargee, CEO and Co-Founder of Springbok Analytics. "We continue to see firsthand the impact of our technology in improving lives, performance, and longevity for those who need it the most. We are incredibly proud of our world-class team and motivated every day to build the new standard in muscle health."

Springbok announced its new full body analysis capabilities in December, launched a $1.7m grant-funded Phase II SBIR study last month focused on shoulder rotator cuff injury, and was recognized earlier this month by Sports Business Journal as the best in Athlete Performance Technology. "We are proud early supporters of Springbok and have seen firsthand how their technology will fundamentally change and improve how muscle health is understood and optimized," said Jill Enos, Managing Director of TitleTown Tech.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. "Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

In life sciences, Springbok informs research, clinical trials, diagnosis, tracking, and intervention for muscle conditions, including aging and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). The sophistication of the technology is unlocking novel applications for understanding muscle form and function, including the processing of previously collected MRI data for leveraging diverse existing datasets.

For its partners in elite sport, Springbok provides personalized, objective analysis to inform the health and performance continuum, for individual players, teams, and leagues. Its muscle analysis reveals how sport-specific demands influence muscle health and player performance, longevity, and availability. Springbok is partnered with leagues and teams across the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA, and English Premier League, and is in year three of a four-year study with the NFL to develop a hamstring injury index (the HAMIR Index).

"We are focused on serving the patients, athletes and people who have the greatest need and desire for an improved view of their muscles, and our long-term vision is to provide this for everybody who wants to live longer and perform better," concluded Magargee. A Springbok lower body scan takes just 10-15 minutes of imaging time, and a full body scan takes under 60 minutes.

