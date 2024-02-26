Springbrook adds Powerful Enterprise Class HR Technology to Cirrus ERP Platform with Acquisition of Pulse Software

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook, the forefront innovator in multi-tenant, SaaS cloud-based government technology solutions, has acquired Pulse, a leader in advanced talent and human resources software tailored for local government. Pulse Software provides an extensive array of cloud-based SaaS HR modules, actively employed by hundreds of agencies.

Human capital management is one of the most important challenges that government agencies face, considering a generational shift in the personnel pool. Pulse Software's tools cover the entire life cycle of HR activities, from recruitment and onboarding to learning and performance management. The solutions are modular and can be deployed individually or as a suite, with automated planning and reporting controls. It is a true 'out of the box' technology, easily integrated to provide agencies with a fast path to utilization. Pulse helps automate and minimize the massive staff time commitment required to successfully navigate online recruitment, vetting and onboarding.

"Grounded in our mission of 'aligning strategy, people, and performance,' Pulse Software is thrilled to be joining forces with Springbrook, a revered leader in the public sector. This strategic move signifies not only the culmination of our relentless pursuit of excellence but also signals an exciting new chapter in public sector innovation. United with Springbrook, we will continue to prioritize the alignment of strategy, people, and performance, empowering organizations to thrive in an ever-evolving public sector environment," says Thomas Rajanayagam, CEO of Pulse Software.

"Springbrook is focused on meeting the demand for powerful, enterprise class solutions within the public sector, and Pulse is a natural addition to the Springbrook suite. Pulse HR will be fully integrated with Cirrus, our flagship ERP finance platform. Like Cirrus, it's a cloud-based SaaS solution, always updated and secure, helping agencies meet internal and citizen expectations for powerful and efficient software solutions," says Robert Bonavito, CEO of Springbrook Software.

Springbrook's Cirrus ERP provides a full suite of integrated solutions including finance, utility billing, payroll, human resources, and advanced budgeting. Springbrook also offers the most advanced payment solution available, through Xpress Bill Pay, as well as Tableau, the number one visual analytics tool in use by government agencies.

About Springbrook Software:

Springbrook Software is the country's premier SaaS multi-tenant cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing enterprise class solutions specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies. Over 3000 cities, towns and districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance products to manage their finances, utility billing, payroll, HR, payments and reporting. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon with regional presence in over 40 states, and seven countries internationally. www.springbrooksoftware.com





About Pulse Software:

Pulse Software is an Australian SaaS company delivering industry leading, out-of-the-box, people-centric software solutions. Our modular platform is developed using the latest cloud-based technology and offers modern design with optimized user-experience. With a special focus on the public sector, we provide solutions covering Human Capital Management and Strategy & Governance.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin [email protected]

SOURCE Springbrook Software