Springbrook Software Named to GovTech 100 for Fourth Consecutive Year

News provided by

Springbrook Software

24 Jan, 2024, 08:14 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook, the developers of enterprise-class software for local government agencies, has earned a spot on the 'GovTech Top 100 Companies to Watch in the Government Technology Space' for the fourth consecutive year. In 2023, Springbrook set a record for new customers adopting its flagship Cirrus, a SaaS multi-tenant cloud-based, full-featured financial ERP.

Inclusion on the list is based on various factors, with a primary focus on making a difference in the government space. A recent Springbrook webinar featuring Dustin Haisler, GovTech Chief Innovation Officer, highlighted key trends shaping technology deliverables. 'A citizen's experiences with private sector technology reshape their expectations for public sector experiences,' commented Haisler during the webinar, which can be found here.

'Springbrook has been attentive to the voice of the customer and industry pundits for years, leading to the development of our Cirrus platform. Now, more than ever, the bar has been raised for what consumers and employees expect from local government software solutions. We believe that Cirrus reflects the modern, secure experience that will become the norm, and we thank GovTech for honoring our company with inclusion on their list for a fourth consecutive year,' says Robert Bonavito, CEO, Springbrook.

About Springbrook Software:

Springbrook Software is the country's premier SaaS multi-tenant cloud-based finance and administration software, delivering enterprise-class solutions to the local government space. Nearly 3000 cities, towns, and districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, utility billing, payroll, HR, payments, and reporting. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with a regional presence in over 40 states and seven countries internationally. www.springbrooksoftware.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin [email protected]

SOURCE Springbrook Software

