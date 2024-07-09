Springbrook Expands Advanced Budgeting Solution with New Transparency Features

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software, a leading provider of enterprise-class solutions for local governments, has announced a major upgrade to its Advanced Budgeting tool with new transparency features. This enhancement includes citizen-centric publishing tools that transform detailed government reports into user-friendly formats for personnel and the public, ensuring a comfortable and easy experience. The upgrade meets the public's demand for greater transparency and easier access to complex budget information.

Advanced Budgeting integrates seamlessly with Springbrook's flagship multi-tenant cloud SaaS Cirrus ERP system in real-time, offering a straightforward and user-friendly interface. The transparency feature allows for the swift creation of visually engaging reports, giving residents clear insights into operational and capital projects and departmental expenditures. These reports cover various revenue sources, such as grants, taxes, and all operational and personnel expenses. Additionally, users gain access to transaction-level data for comprehensive agency oversight.

"Exceeding citizen expectations is a paramount objective within government operations. Our enhanced Advanced Budgeting solution helps agencies convey timely, precise, and easily understandable data, essential for garnering support for crucial initiatives. Additionally, it provides invaluable insights into ongoing projects. Ultimately, this leads to heightened trust levels and reduced information requests," says Robert Bonavito, CEO of Springbrook Software.

Springbrook's Cirrus ERP provides a full suite of integrated solutions, including finance, utility billing, payroll, human resources, and advanced budgeting. Springbrook also offers the most advanced payment solution available through Xpress Bill Pay and Tableau, the primary visual analytics tool government agencies use.

About Springbrook Software:

Springbrook Software is the country's premier SaaS multi-tenant cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing enterprise-class solutions for small to medium-sized local government agencies. Over 3000 cities, towns, and districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance products to manage their finances, utility billing, payroll, HR, payments, and reporting. Springbrook is headquartered in American Fork, UT, with a regional presence in over 40 states and seven countries internationally. www.springbrooksoftware.com

