Springbrook Launches KVS Cloud For Local Government

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Springbrook announced the launch of its KVS Cloud financial software platform for local government. The SaaS solution is easily accessible through web browsers and builds on proven KVS technology that has been used by hundreds of local governments throughout the Northeastern US.

"We are excited to bring the best of modern technology to our loyal customer base," said Max Schnoedl, Springbrook's President/CEO. The announcement came shortly after the Town of Bedford, Massachusetts went live with the KVS Cloud Utility Billing application, which also provides the Town with improved integration into the KVS Collections module.

"The Town of Bedford was very excited to invest in Springbrook to make this significant upgrade to our utility billing software in order to modernize our operations," said Victor Garofalo, Finance Director and Treasurer/Collector for the Town of Bedford. "The upgrade provides us with a user-friendly interface that made it very easy to implement and train our staff. The move to a cloud-based solution will also make it easier for us to keep up with technology moving forward."

The KVS Cloud Utility Billing module is the first release of a comprehensive and integrated suite of modules that will also include Finance, Payroll, Property Tax and Collections. "We successfully collaborated with the team in Bedford to provide them with a major utility billing upgrade without disrupting their operations during the implementation. We're committed to investing in new technology to help towns throughout the US serve their citizens and run their operations more efficiently," said Rick Hajjar, General Manager of Springbrook Northeast. "We're excited to roll out additional modules in the near future."

About Springbrook

Springbrook is a leading cloud-based finance and administration software provider for local government. More than 800 cities, towns and districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll and utility billing. We believe in citizen-centric government that empowers its community with financial transparency, efficiency and a seamless payment experience. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with regional offices in New York and Massachusetts. Learn more at www.springbrooksoftware.com

