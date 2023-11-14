Springbrook Releases Powerful Allocation Billing Module for Growing Nationwide Water Challenges

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software, the leader in cutting-edge ERP platforms for local government agencies, has released a new Allocation Water Billing module, designed specifically for municipalities trying to roll out water conversation strategies with increasingly complex water rates. The module has been beta tested in California, an area already implementing tiered water allocation billing, and is now available for municipalities across the country.

Allocation billing involves a complex equation based on analysis of multiple variables and a residential "water budget." These variables include the expected amount of water each household is anticipated to use, factoring in the number of residents, size of home, time of day, changes in weather and periods of drought. The calculation is comprised of two primary components, the "indoor" and "outdoor" budget, each with their own calculation rule. In a budgeted water scenario, each residence is assigned an allocation. Billing tiers are implemented for each budgeted rate, which enable rate increases when usage exceeds allocated amounts. This functionality builds on Springbrook's existing multi-tiered rate structure which already supports percentage-based consumption tiers for certain use cases.

"Climate change and diminished water resources are a reality, and how we choose to deal with this is critical for our national infrastructure. Our goal is to help agencies provide equitable water access to our citizenry and relieve the burden on staff for managing complex billing scenarios. Allocation billing is a big issue in California, where we pioneered our solution, and it's an issue that we see impacting many other areas. Efficient water uses involves public education and putting the right tools in the hands of local governments and utilities. We know this solution is necessary and are continually working to help agencies stay ahead of nature's curve," says Robert Bonavito, Springbrook CEO.

Springbrook Software is the country's leading cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing solutions specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies. Over 2800 cities, towns and districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, HR, payroll, utility billing, reporting and collect citizen payments. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon with regional presence in over 40 states, and seven countries internationally. www.springbrooksoftware.com

