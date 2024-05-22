Springbrook Software Announces Plans to Relocate Headquarters to Utah

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software, the leader in providing enterprise-class solutions for local government, announces its move to American Fork, Utah, marking a significant step in its aggressive expansion efforts. As part of this expansion, Springbrook is intensifying its investment in Cirrus, its flagship cloud-based multi-tenant SaaS ERP platform. In recent months, Springbrook has unveiled several substantial upgrades to its platform, including benchmarking features for human resources, finance, and water billing modules, along with the introduction of AI-powered chatbots to support our customer service efforts, together with the company's existing dedicated worldclass customer support resources.

The company will augment its current business operations by hiring additional sales, marketing, administrative and human resource personnel for the American Fork location. The state's favorable business environment and abundant pool of skilled business and technical professionals paves the way for Springbrook to add more employees to an already talented base.

"We are committed to establishing Springbrook as the premier choice for local government agencies across the United States, and our move to American Fork is a pivotal part of this strategy. Leveraging the region's talent pool and strategic location, we aim to accelerate our national and technology expansion initiatives. Our ultimate goal is to modernize and fortify America's essential infrastructure, one local agency at a time. This move will allow us to better serve all our customers, and we remain committed to helping small to medium-sized cities and municipalities across the United States with their finance and administration needs" says Robert Bonavito, CEO of Springbrook.

