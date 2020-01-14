Springbrook Software Completes Acquisition of BIAS Software

PORTLAND, Ore. and SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook, a leading provider of fully integrated, cloud-based ERP and payments software for local governments, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of BIAS Software, an innovative Washington-based provider of cloud-based accounting software for local public agencies. This transaction marks Springbrook's first add-on acquisition since becoming a portfolio company of Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley-based technology-focused investment firm.

BIAS Software provides a fully integrated financial management system for local governments including financial budgeting and reporting, payroll management, fixed asset management, cash receipting and a citizen-facing Utility Billing solution. The company's BIAS Software's Core Suite, BARSFUND, and all BIAS suites of applications are built on OCBOA financial reporting principles favored by many local agencies and special districts for its simplicity and transparency.

"BIAS is well-recognized and trusted among local agencies and special districts in Washington for its powerful and easy-to-use financial software solutions, and its client partnership culture," said Max Schnoedl, Springbrook's CEO. "Since becoming an independent company singularly focused on serving local governments, we continue to look for ways to add value to our customers. We see tremendous synergy in building on BIAS's expertise in OCBOA-compliant financial administration software and to deepen Springbrook's market leadership position in the U.S. Pacific Northwest region in partnership with BIAS co-founders Mark Felchlin and Wes Hein."

"At its core, BIAS was founded to serve the needs of local governments and that focus hasn't changed in nearly three decades," said BIAS co-founders Mark Felchlin and Wes Hein. "Like the several hundreds of small agencies and special districts that we work with in Washington, local governments provide the essential services – including public safety, health and human services, public works, transportation and infrastructure – that we all depend on every day. Now as part of the Springbrook family, we are excited about the prospect of helping more agencies in the Pacific Northwest region do the same."

Since 1991, Spokane, WA-based BIAS Software has been committed to providing powerful financial accounting solutions designed specifically to help local government entities increase efficiency, reduce errors and make informed financial decisions. Our financial systems help local agencies and special districts run their daily financial operations with ease, confidence and transparency. For more information, visit https://www.biasonline.com.

Springbrook is a leading cloud-based finance and administration software provider for local government. More than 1,000 cities, towns and districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll and utility billing. We believe in citizen-centric government that empowers its community with financial transparency, efficiency and a seamless payment experience. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with regional offices in New York and Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.springbrooksoftware.com.

