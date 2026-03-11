Springbrook Software Launches Cirrus Permitting & Land Management Platform

New comprehensive solution streamlines community development, from building permits to code enforcement, with advanced automation and mobile capabilities

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software, the leading cloud-based finance and administration enterprise-class platform for local government agencies, today announced the launch of Cirrus Permitting & Land Management. This powerful new addition to the Springbrook Cirrus platform is designed to "take the chores out of the process," modernizing how agencies handle planning, zoning, and inspections while delivering the seamless digital experience citizen's demand.

With local governments facing increasing pressure to modernize operations, Cirrus Permitting & Land Management offers a fully integrated, cloud-based solution that replaces manual workflows with intelligent automation. Find out more about Cirrus Permitting and Land Management here.

"Our 2024 National Survey found that 98% of citizens want their government to invest in modern technology," said Chris Dinkler, CEO of Springbrook Software. "With Cirrus Permitting & Land Management, we are answering that call. We are giving agencies the enterprise-class tools they need to streamline complex approvals and inspections, allowing them to focus on what matters most: serving their communities," he adds.

Unlike legacy point solutions, Cirrus Permitting & Land Management was designed from the ground up as a secure, cloud-native platform that scales with agencies of all sizes—from small towns to large metropolitan jurisdictions.

With configurable workflows, automated notifications, GIS integration, and robust reporting, the solution supports each stage of the development lifecycle while giving leaders real-time visibility into performance and workload.

Key Features and Benefits:

Unified Community Development Platform:

Simplifies the entire lifecycle of Permitting, Planning, Zoning, Business Licensing, and Code Enforcement in one easy-to-manage system.

Simplifies the entire lifecycle of Permitting, Planning, Zoning, Business Licensing, and Code Enforcement in one easy-to-manage system. AI-Powered Efficiency:

Features AI-assisted reporting and intelligent plan review tools to help accelerate processing times and reduce errors.

Features AI-assisted reporting and intelligent plan review tools to help accelerate processing times and reduce errors. Mobile Inspections:

Empowers field staff to capture notes, photos, and results directly from any device—online or offline—syncing instantly with the back office.

Empowers field staff to capture notes, photos, and results directly from any device—online or offline—syncing instantly with the back office. 24/7 Citizen Portal:

Provides residents and contractors with round-the-clock access to submit applications, upload plans, make payments, and track status updates, significantly reducing counter visits and phone calls.

Provides residents and contractors with round-the-clock access to submit applications, upload plans, make payments, and track status updates, significantly reducing counter visits and phone calls. Comprehensive Compliance:

Includes dedicated modules for Code Enforcement, Fire Compliance, and Redevelopment project oversight, ensuring full visibility from intake to resolution.

The platform also includes Electronic Plan Review for real-time digital collaboration and Meeting Agendas/Hearing Dockets tools to simplify board and commission management.

"Community development touches nearly every part of local government," added Dinkler. "By bringing these functions together with finance, payments, and reporting in one ecosystem, we're helping agencies operate as a single connected organization."

Want to learn more? Register here for our webinar: Modernizing Community Development: A Unified Approach to Permitting & Land Management. April 2, 2026. 11:00 AM PT

About Springbrook Software:



Springbrook Software is the country's leading enterprise class loud-native finance and administration ERP, trusted by over 3,000 local government agencies. Our full-featured, fully integrated platform leverages AI-driven workflows to create efficiencies and unify all departments under a single, secure ecosystem. Designed to grow with your community, our scalable solutions power the "Smart Community," ensuring that mission-critical operations are delivered safely and effectively.

Media Contact: Steve Lundin for Springbrook Software: [email protected]

(645) 207-6507

Contact us here for immediate information on Springbrook solutions.

www.springbrooksoftware.com

SOURCE Springbrook Software