Springbrook Software Logs Record Number of New Customers for First Quarter

PORTLAND, Ore., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software, a leading cloud-based ERP platform for local government agencies, closed Q1 2022 with nearly 20 new customers and an additional 18 existing on premises customers upgrading to Springbrook's cloud based-platform. This represents a record in terms of customer activity for the company's first quarter.

Springbrook provides a full suite of secure, cloud-based solutions including finance, payroll, utility billing, human resources, and online payments for local government agencies and has recently released several new, high value solutions to the market. These include Advanced Capital Budgeting and Planning, a mobile work order app, and Service Requests through Springbrook's CivicPay customer payment portal, register here for an April 27 CivicPay webinar walkthrough of this feature. Additionally, Springbrook is releasing new real estate tax auditor capabilities and an application for California's allocation tiered water billing.

"The market is responding to the significant multi-year investment Springbrook is making in the features and functions that help our customers succeed. On top of our powerful, fully integrated cloud-based solutions, we offer the highest level of cybersecurity available, the ability to manage remote workforces, high performing citizen engagement solutions and Tableau, the most comprehensive reporting and analytics package available. We continually strive to be the partner local government agencies can rely on for innovative and thoroughly designed solutions," says Robert Bonavito, CEO of Springbrook Software.

About Springbrook Software:

Springbrook Software is the country's leading cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing solutions specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies. More than 1700 cities, towns, and districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll, utility billing and collect citizen payments. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with regional presence in Washington, New York and Massachusetts. https://springbrooksoftware.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin [email protected]

SOURCE Springbrook Software