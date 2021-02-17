Springbrook Software's New Cirrus Cloud Financial Platform Increases Local Government Agency Productivity by 25%

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software will open its annual Activate conference (Feb 17-18) with a reveal of Cirrus, a new cloud-based financial platform designed from the ground up for local governments, delivering up to a 25% productivity increase. Cirrus features a powerful, intuitive interface that requires less training and delivers faster access to critical features. The new platform frees up personnel to manage strategic issues and problem solving rather than navigating cumbersome ERP systems.

Cirrus is a true multi-tenant cloud solution, fully accessible on any mobile device. Cirrus delivers the full functionality of Springbrook's industry leading on premises solution, providing easy adoption for existing users who migrate to the cloud, and simple on boarding for new users who are moving from less powerful solutions.

"We designed Cirrus with complete input from our customer base to exceed their demands for a full featured, fully integrated financial platform that scales with their needs. It's critical that every local government agency has the ability to protect themselves against ransomware attacks, provide the flexibility for their employees to work from anywhere and eliminate the inefficiencies created by patched together Frankensuites. Cirrus remediates all these issues while automating tasks, providing immediate gains in productivity. It's intuitive, makes on boarding much easier and takes many burdens off the shoulders of local agencies," says Robert Bonavito, CEO of Springbrook Software.

Key benefits of the Cirrus Online Cloud Platform:

Less training for new hires through an intuitive design

Ease to use responsive interface

Access from any device, anywhere

No loss in feature functionality from the existing Springbrook solution

Ease of adoption for existing Springbrook users

Streamlined navigation with just a few simple clicks

Configurable login experience for quick access to the relevant without switching between modules/applications.

Targeted enhancements in key product areas including POS, Utility Billing and Receipt Entry and Bank Reconciliation

Sign up now for ACTIVATE 2021: Springbrook's annual virtual conference Feb 17-18, 2021

About Springbrook:

Springbrook Software is the country's leading cloud-based finance and administration software provider for local government, water agencies, sewer and fire districts. More than 1,100 cities, towns and districts from coast-to-coast use Springbrook's suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll and utility billing. We believe in a citizen-centric government that empowers its community with financial transparency, efficiency and a seamless payment experience. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with regional presence in Washington, New York and Massachusetts. www.springbrooksoftware.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin [email protected]



SOURCE Springbrook Software