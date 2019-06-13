Springbuk And One Drop Partner To Bring Data-Driven Condition Management To Employers And Benefits Consultants

Springbuk and One Drop share a mutual philosophy — the future of healthcare is about shifting from reactive to proactive, predictive care. As it exists today, the United States' healthcare system is designed to diagnose and treat existing illness rather than prevent the onset of chronic disease. This approach is expensive, often ineffective and perpetuates the acute care paradigm in which individuals are passive recipients of treatments and interventions. One Drop uses big data and advanced AI to offer an affordable, effective, consumer-centric alternative for chronic disease prevention and management.

"We are eager to partner with One Drop with a shared vision to deliver better health through the power of data." said Rod Reasen, Co-Founder and CEO of Springbuk. "Our data sets and insights enable One Drop to identify high-cost claims before they happen and automate targeted outreach to provide employees with better care. Through this collaboration we can both target the areas to manage cost and deliver a best-in-class solution from One Drop to realize those opportunities."

One Drop's unique approach combines personalized one-on-one coaching with AI-powered insights to deliver affordable, effective care to the greatest number of people possible. Proprietary machine learning — powered by health data collected from over 1.2 million One Drop users — generates actionable advice that connects behavior with outcomes to simplify decision making and promote lasting behavior change. The company's industry leading digital diabetes education program was the first ever to be recognized by the American Diabetes Association and has since been expanded to offer programs for pre-diabetes, weight management, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. One Drop's easy-to-use Personal Health Assistant equips program participants with a digital tool to monitor medication, food and physical activity as well as blood sugar, blood pressure, weight, and other health markers.

"At One Drop, we believe the future of healthcare is about empowering people to improve self-care and develop health habits that can be sustained over time." said Jeff Dachis, One Drop CEO & Founder. "With Springbuk, we now have an end-to-end offering that targets the employees who will benefit most from our programs and demonstrates actual cost savings through our integrated reporting. The future of healthcare is available now and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Springbuk to deliver it."

ABOUT SPRINGBUK

Springbuk is a health intelligence platform empowering everyone in an employers' health ecosystem through actionable insights to improve their population's wellbeing and contain claims costs. Its platform is leveraged by employers, insurance brokers, onsite clinics, third-party administrators and wellness vendors to identify avoidable medical and prescription spend. These insights allow every stakeholder to make smarter decisions regarding the health of their employee populations. As healthcare costs are rising, Springbuk is working with employers across the country to fight back. Learn more at www.springbuk.com .

ABOUT ONE DROP

One Drop is a digital health company harnessing the power of mobile computing and data science to offer affordable, accessible support to people at risk for, or living with, chronic conditions. One Drop's personalized programs combine clinically proven coaching, smart devices and AI-powered mobile tools that simplify self-care and make healthy living attainable. As a result, One Drop delivers improved health outcomes for its program participants and lowers the cost of care for employers. For more information on helping your organization inspire employee wellness, contact results@onedrop.today.

