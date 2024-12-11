SPRINGLINE ADVISORY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH HM&M ADVISORY, LLC, JOINING FORCES FOR GROWTH AND REACH

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Springline Advisory , a trailblazing financial and business advisory firm, is proud to announce its partnership with HM&M Advisory, LLC (HM&M), a Dallas-based tax, assurance and accounting services firm and 2024 INSIDE Public Accounting's Top 300 Firms List recipient.

Through this alternative practice structure, Springline Advisory will give HM&M greater access to the capabilities and geographic reach of larger firms without compromising the depth of relationships, care and service its clients know and love.

"This is a pivotal moment for HM&M," said Susan Adams, Managing Partner at HM&M. "This strategic combination will allow us to leverage the strengths of a larger firm while maintaining the personalized service and deep client relationships that have always defined us. This partnership will empower us to provide even more comprehensive and innovative solutions to our clients and more depth of opportunity for our people."

By joining Springline Advisory as a founding firm, HM&M is shaping the future of the industry. Founding firm leadership are given a seat on the Springline Advisory Council, where they collaborate with other pioneering middle-market firms to directly influence the direction of the firm and contribute to its ongoing innovation.

"This partnership is about increased opportunities for our people, amplifying our collective expertise for our clients, and redefining possibilities in the middle market," said Tim Brackney, CEO of Springline Advisory. "HM&M's four decades of professional excellence make them a perfect fit for the firm we're building. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional client value and maintain our people-first culture while building the middle market accounting and advisory firm of the future."

HM&M has provided quality accounting services and built lasting client relationships in the Southwest for more than 40 years. The firm's values-driven culture is evident in its dedicated team of experienced CPAs who are not only skilled professionals but also respected members of the HM&M community. With more than 100 employees, HM&M is consistently ranked as one of the top 20 largest North Texas Accounting Firms by the Dallas Business Journal.

"Springline Advisory is becoming a major force in the accounting and advisory services space. HM&M was a firm that many other larger firms wanted to combine with," said Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised HM&M and Springline Advisory on the deal. "They are fortunate to have great leadership and a stable of young "next-gen" stars both at the partner and manager/associate level. HM&M has some significant expansion goals for the future and found Springline to be the perfect strategic, cultural, and capital partner to help them achieve those goals."

Springline's "Scale with Soul" approach is grounded in scaling with intention, where the aperture is opened for mid-market firms to accelerate growth while broadening capability for clients and increasing opportunities for the team. With the addition of HM&M, Springline expands its footprint in key industries like agriculture, construction, oil & gas, mining and real estate as well as broaden its service offerings with HM&M's key capabilities in tax, accounting services, business valuation and litigation support.

Springline is actively pursuing opportunities to invest in entrepreneurial and culturally driven, mid-market accounting and business advisory firms across the U.S. For more information, go to www.springlineadvisory.com.

About Springline Advisory

Springline Advisory is a trailblazing financial and business advisory firm built by and for the middle market. Backed by values-driven PE firm Trinity Hunt Partners, we don't believe in traditional consolidation trends. Instead, we work with high-performing teams to accelerate next-phase growth and collaboratively build a path to success through shared values, transparency, and trust. Together, Springline is building stronger cultures and sustainable legacies for the teams, clients, and communities it serves. To learn more, visit www.springlineadvisory.com .

Media Contact:

Kelsey O'Shaughnessy

PANBlast for Springline Advisory

317.806.1900

[email protected]

SOURCE Springline Advisory