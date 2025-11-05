SPRINGLINE ADVISORY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH INFINITY GLOBUS AND SMART ACCOUNTANTS, EXPANDING GLOBAL CAPABILITIES AND INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Springline Advisory , a trailblazing financial and business advisory firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Infinity Globus and Smart Accountants. This collaboration significantly expands Springline's international footprint, enhances service delivery capacity, and accelerates its mission to transform middle-market advisory services through global talent integration.

Infinity Globus , a premier outsourcing provider for tax and accounting services, is recognized as an employer of choice in India, supporting U.S. CPA firms with a growing talent base and over 20 years of cross-border operational expertise. Smart Accountants specializes in international tax and business formation services for fast-growing businesses across borders. Both Infinity Globus and Smart Accountants are based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

Together, the firms are committed to investing in their people and expanding access to top-tier advisory services across the U.S. and India. The partnership unites Infinity Globus' robust talent development culture, centered on continuous learning, with Springline's integrated shared services infrastructure to create a strong foundation for quality, consistency, and sustainable growth.

"This collaboration represents an opportunity to augment our global capabilities while staying true to our foundational values," said Vivek Shah, founder and owner of both Infinity Globus and Smart Accountants. "By joining forces with Springline, we're gaining access to enhanced resources and expanded market reach that will drive innovation in our client services. Most importantly, this partnership allows us to maintain our commitment to our team's professional growth and development while delivering exceptional value to clients across borders."

With this acquisition, Springline's global team now surpasses 750 team members, delivering round-the-clock, end-to-end support for clients across the U.S. and India. The partnership amplifies Springline's ability to scale quickly, support complex multinational operations, and meet rising demand for integrated tax and advisory services without compromising quality.

Infinity Globus' high-performing talent pipeline will play a central role in Springline's broader growth strategy, driving continued leadership, innovation, and alignment across global operations.

"What sets Infinity Globus and Smart Accountants apart is not only their outstanding technical excellence, but also their proven ability to attract, develop and retain top talent," said Tim Brackney, CEO of Springline Advisory. "This partnership brings new dimension to our talent strategy and extends our client service capabilities across continents, allowing us to deliver greater value at scale."

"This marks an exciting step forward in expanding our global capabilities and strengthening our international presence," said Hiral Rao, Senior Vice President, Global Operations of Springline Advisory. "By combining our extensive expertise in digital transformation and managed services with Infinity Globus and Smart Accountants' strengths, we're creating scalable, innovative solutions that drive growth and efficiency for clients globally."

Springline is actively pursuing opportunities to invest in entrepreneurial and culturally driven middle-market accounting and business advisory firms across the U.S. For more information, go to springlineadvisory.com .

About Springline Advisory

Springline Advisory is the big, small firm architecting the future of middle market accounting and advisory. Backed by values-driven PE firm Trinity Hunt Partners, we don't believe in traditional consolidation trends. Instead, we work with high-performing teams to accelerate next-phase growth and collaboratively build a path to success through shared values, transparency, and trust.

Recognized as the 4th Fastest-Growing Firm in 2025 by Accounting Today, Springline is building stronger cultures and sustainable legacies for the teams, clients, and communities it serves. To learn more, visit www.springlineadvisory.com .

