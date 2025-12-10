SPRINGLINE ADVISORY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SOFTWARE AND CONSULTING FIRM ACTUARIAL RESOURCES CORPORATION

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Springline Advisory, a trailblazing financial and business advisory firm, today announced its partnership with Actuarial Resources Corporation (ARC), a Kansas City-based actuarial software and consulting firm.

This partnership unites Springline Advisory's increased resources and scale with ARC's decades of specialized actuarial expertise. Together, the firms will expand their collective capabilities in actuarial consulting and software development, offering clients deeper technical expertise, more innovative solutions, and an enhanced range of advisory services.

"Joining Springline Advisory positions ARC to help build something bigger—a leading, national insurance practice with the scale, systems, and expertise to serve enterprise insurers end-to-end. It's an opportunity to amplify our actuarial and software capabilities, modernize with purpose, and continue delivering the accuracy and accountability our clients rely on," said Brenna Gardino, Managing Partner of ARC.

Founded in 1987, ARC has been a leader in actuarial software and consulting services for nearly four decades. The firm developed the ARCVAL application, which is trusted by more than 50 insurance companies for the valuation of life, annuity, and health insurance products.

"What stood out to us about ARC wasn't just their technical excellence; it was the way they consistently show up for their clients and stay committed to solving complex actuarial challenges in ways that make insurers stronger and more adaptive," said Tim Brackney, CEO of Springline Advisory. "Their software expertise and client-first culture make them a natural fit for our vision to build the most forward-thinking advisory firm platform in the industry."

ARC serves domestic and global insurers with a full range of actuarial services designed to support the entire insurance enterprise, from modernization initiatives to the development of integrated data and process solutions that bridge the gap between actuarial and IT resources. Ranked the 9th largest actuarial firm in the U.S. by life loss reserves, ARC is recognized nationally as one of the top consulting services providers for services related to financial reporting actuarial systems and processes.

Today's announcement follows a strategic transaction with Infinity Globus & Smart Accountants , demonstrating Springline Advisory's focus on expanding its international footprint, enhancing service delivery capacity and accelerating its mission to transform advisory services through global talent integration.

Springline is actively pursuing opportunities to invest in entrepreneurial and culturally driven middle-market accounting and business advisory firms across the U.S. For more information, go to springlineadvisory.com.

About Springline Advisory

Springline Advisory is the big, small firm architecting the future of middle market accounting and advisory. Backed by values-driven PE firm Trinity Hunt Partners, we don't believe in traditional consolidation trends. Instead, we work with high-performing teams to accelerate next-phase growth and collaboratively build a path to success through shared values, transparency, and trust.

Recognized as the 4th Fastest-Growing Firm in 2025 by Accounting Today, Springline is building stronger cultures and sustainable legacies for the teams, clients, and communities it serves. To learn more, visit springlineadvisory.com .

