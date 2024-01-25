SPRINGLINE ADVISORY ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN BGBC PARTNERS

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Springline Advisory, a contemporary business advisory platform, is proud to announce its strategic investment in BGBC Partners, LLP , a top 12 accounting firm based in Indianapolis, renowned for its comprehensive range of services including assurance, tax, and specialized consulting.

Kyle Simmerman, Managing Partner at BGBC, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. "At BGBC, we've always prioritized an employee-centric culture, striving for excellence with a personal touch combined with exceptional client service. Joining the Springline platform aligns perfectly with our values, allowing us to scale our business while maintaining the trusted relationships we've built with our clients and commitment to our firm values and culture."

Tim Brackney, CEO of Springline Advisory, echoed this sentiment. "We are thrilled to welcome BGBC to the Springline platform. Their entrepreneurial spirit and strong leadership complement our shared vision for growth. This partnership will undoubtedly accelerate opportunity for growth and enhance value and experience for both our teams and clients."

With roots in Indianapolis since 1970, BGBC has grown into an advisory firm with global capabilities and reach. BGBC has been recognized as a "Top Workplace" by the IndyStar for six years running and takes pride in offering an employee-centric culture that fosters professional growth and success.

About Springline Advisory

Springline Advisory is a trailblazing financial and business advisory firm that accelerates next-phase growth for privately held, mid-market accounting and advisory firms across the U.S. Backed by values-driven private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners, Springline is proud to invest in its people while promoting an entrepreneurial spirit and providing a faster path to sustainable growth with less risk. Together, Springline is building stronger cultures and sustainable legacies for the teams, clients, and communities it serves. To learn more, visit www.springlineadvisory.com

