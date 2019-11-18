SpringML Achieves Marketing Analytics Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Program

"We are proud to receive this recognition from Google and are excited to announce continued investment in marketing analytics capabilities on the Google Cloud Platform. Our collaborations with advertisers, publishers and large brands experimenting with unstructured data and sources delivers deeper insights and more creative ways to automate customer engagement. Working closely with our customers on marketing analytics use cases has not only strengthened our partnership with Google but allowed us to build a series of marketing analytics accelerators. With our accelerator program we helped a reputable social media company analyze petabytes of real-time events generated by millions of users in BigQuery to understand customer growth and retention patterns." Charles Landry, CEO, SpringML.

At SpringML, we help our clients get started on building a next generation marketing analytics platform on Google Cloud. Our iterative approach starts with mapping business goals, setting up a unified marketing data warehouse, integrating data from various channels and enabling AI for predictive marketing analytics.

Thanks to our deep partnership with Google Cloud and our investment in expertise with tools like BigQuery, Cloud Machine Learning, Dataflow, Dataprep, and PubSub, SpringML has built a series of accelerators for common marketing analytics use cases. SpringML customers can now get up and running in just a few weeks delivering next generation Customer & Audience Segmentation Models, Micro-Targeting and Personalization Capabilities, Demand Forecasting, Next Best Action and Campaign Prediction Engines. These templates can be downloaded here .

SpringML is a premier Google Cloud Platform partner with specialization in Machine Learning, Data Analytics and Marketing Analytics. Headquartered in California, with offices across North America and India, we have implemented predictive and analytics solutions at multiple Fortune 500 organizations.

For more information on SpringML, visit https://springml.com/marketing-analytics/

