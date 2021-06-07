SpringML Achieves Security Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

"We're pleased that SpringML has achieved the Security Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program," said Nina Harding, Chief of Global Partner Programs & Strategy at Google Cloud. "Acquiring this specialization is evidence of SpringML's expertise in building security infrastructure solutions and their continued commitment to helping our customers throughout their digital transformations."

"SpringML is an agent of change to help enterprises rapidly deploy data-driven digital transformation projects," said Girish Reddy, CTO of SpringML. "Using Google Cloud tools, we can ensure that security and privacy compliance are maintained at the highest levels throughout a project implementation."

As enterprises look for new ways to engage with customers, providing creative digital experiences is key. SpringML's portfolio showcases its ability to deliver data-driven digital transformation projects having built applications for enterprises with an agile, iterative, and incremental delivery model.

About SpringML, Inc.

SpringML delivers data-driven digital transformation outcomes with an experimentation and design thinking mindset. We provide consulting and implementation services and industry-specific analytics solutions that deliver high-impact business value from data. SpringML is a premier Google Cloud partner with capabilities to plan, assess, deploy, and manage data-driven engagements. We have been awarded Google Cloud specializations based on our expertise and customer portfolio for Security, Data Management, Application Development, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Marketing Analytics.

