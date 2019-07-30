Springtime 2020 European River Cruises: First-time Customers Save $500 Per Person with Grand Circle Cruise Line

BOSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cruise company Grand Circle Cruise Line announced $500 per person savings for first-time customers on its springtime 2020 European River Cruises. Travelers can save on all March-June 2020 departures reserved now through August 30, 2019.

Grand Circle Cruise Line's award-winning fleet of privately-owned river ships traverse Europe's waterways, visiting iconic capitals and small towns. Travelers discovering the Grand Circle Cruise Line experience will step onboard and unpack just once, visiting charming towns, medieval castles, vibrant cities and diverse landscapes along Europe's waterways.

Springtime 2020 European River Cruise savings include:

1. Holland & Belgium in the Springtime

o 11 days, now from $1395 per person

2. Cruising Burgundy & Provence to the Cote d'Azur

o 12 days, now from $2495 per person

3. The Seine: Paris to Normandy

o 12 days, now from $2195

4. Eastern Europe to the Black Sea

o 13 days, now from $1995

5. Romantic Blue Danube: Budapest to Prague

o 14 days, now from $3595

6. Romance of the Rhine & Mosel

o 15 days, now from $3595

7. The Great Rivers of Europe

o 15 days, now from $3795

8. Grand European Cruise

o 28 days, now from $6395

Travelers should call 1-800-221-2610 by August 30, 2019, and mention code RICV 102 to save. Visit Springtime 2020 European River Cruise savings for more details. Pricing excludes international airfare.

The offer is available to all new travelers with Grand Circle Corporation, the parent company of Grand Circle Cruise Line.

Grand Circle Cruise Line's signature features make it the leader in river cruising worldwide for Americans 50+. Travelers explore in a group of 38-45 aboard privately owned 86- to 162-passenger ships, and enjoy a unique camaraderie. Grand Circle's Program Directors are residents of the regions through which they lead travelers and provide the kind of firsthand knowledge and insight that make local history and culture come alive. Travelers take part in authentic, immersive experiences—including Exclusive Discovery Series events which connect them with local people and cultures.

Grand Circle Cruise Line has been widely recognized for its high-quality and exceptional value. Readers of Travel + Leisure and Conde Nast Traveler have consistently rated Grand Circle Cruise Line one of the world's top river cruise lines.

For a free catalog or more information on Grand Circle Cruise Line, please visit www.gct.com or call 1-800-221-2610.

About Grand Circle Cruise Line

Grand Circle Cruise Line's award-winning fleet of privately-owned river ships traverse Europe's waterways, visiting iconic capitals and small towns. More than 800,000 travelers 50+ have sailed with Grand Circle Cruise Line since 1998, including more than 225,000 solo travelers. Today, more than 30 percent of Grand Circle Cruise Line Ship travelers are solo—attracted by Grand Circle's comprehensive program that includes low-cost Single Supplements on River Cruises and Cruise Tours, free Single Supplements on all pre-and post-trip extension options, a Best Price Guarantee, and more. Established in 1998 with a single river ship, Grand Circle Cruise Line today offers 12 River Cruises and River Cruise Tours.

