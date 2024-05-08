Sprinkles Disrupts the Candy Aisle with Premium Chocolate Launch at Walmart

Exclusive Launch Available Nationwide

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinkles, the renowned dessert bakery, is entering the retail space with its first line of CPG products: Sprinkles Chocolate Bars and Sprinkles Mini Chocolates. The Chocolate Bars are available in Red Velvet – a rich milk chocolate filled with cream cheese frosting flavored filling, Salted Caramel – smooth milk chocolate filled with salted caramel frosting flavored filling, Sprinkle – a sweet white chocolate loaded with rainbow sprinkles, and creamy Milk Chocolate. Mini Chocolates come in Red Velvet and Salted Caramel flavors and now available exclusively at over 4,000 Walmart locations nationwide.

Photo credit to Audrey Ma

The premium cupcake-inspired indulgences are Gluten Free, Kosher, made with real Rain Forest Alliance certified chocolate and are embossed with the Sprinkles logo and signature modern dot. The chocolates soft-launched earlier this year at Sprinkles bakery locations nationwide and were a favorite among guests.

"Sprinkles is known for its decadent cupcakes and iconic flavors, so translating that experience into the chocolate category with Walmart, the largest retailer in the world, is beyond exciting," said Dan Mesches, CEO of Sprinkles. "There is nothing like what Sprinkles is offering in the candy aisle and we are here to disrupt what it means to indulge in the snacking space," said Mesches.

"We innovated a premium chocolate line that is completely new, fresh and accessible to shoppers nationwide. We love seeing the Sprinkles brand alongside everyday products to bring something new and unexpected to satisfy consumers' cravings with Sprinkles Chocolate Bars and Minis," says Ashley Rogers, President & CEO of Sprinkles CPG.

The four individually wrapped chocolate bars retail at $3.94 and the mini assorted package at $5.98

Sprinkles will celebrate the chocolate launch with a private pre-launch event at their Beverly Hills flagship location on May 9.

ABOUT SPRINKLES

Sprinkles offers premium cupcakes, cakes and cookies that are baked fresh in small batches throughout the day and handcrafted with only the finest ingredients. Sprinkles opened its first bakery in Beverly Hills in 2005, drawing long lines of loyal cupcake fans and celebrity endorsements. Passionate innovators, in 2012, Sprinkles debuted the world's first Cupcake ATM and has grown to over 70 bakeries and ATMs coast to coast. For additional information and a list of future locations, please visit www.sprinkles.com.

