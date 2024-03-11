Sprinkles Launches Premium Chocolate Bars and Mini Chocolates In Signature Cupcake-Inspired Flavors

Available at Sprinkles Bakeries Nationwide on March 11

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinkles, the renowned dessert bakery, announced today its new line of premium chocolate offerings inspired by its iconic Sprinkles cupcake flavors: Sprinkles Chocolate Bars and Sprinkles Mini Chocolates. The delectable indulgences are available at Sprinkles bakery locations throughout the U.S., and to commemorate the milestone, the first 100 customers will receive a free chocolate bar with any purchase.

Photo by Audrey Ma

Made with real chocolate from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms, the Sprinkles Chocolate Bars are offered in four flavors including Red Velvet, Salted Caramel, Sprinkle, and Milk Chocolate. The Sprinkles Mini Chocolate Bites include Red Velvet and Salted Caramel. Embossed with the Sprinkles logo and its signature modern dot, the chocolate bars and the minis make for easy snacking and sharing.

"Sprinkles, the world's first cupcake bakery, revolutionized the premium dessert category and ignited a worldwide cupcake phenomenon with its innovative baked-fresh daily cupcakes. With dessert enthusiasts passion for unique flavor innovation and pairing, it was a natural step to translate our famous cupcake flavors into a delightful chocolate that brings together the best of both worlds," says Dan Mesches, President & CEO of Sprinkles.

The news comes on the heels of the launch of Sprinkles CPG, a new division of the company; Mesches announced that Ashley Rogers has been named as President and CEO of Sprinkles CPG. Rogers will drive the CPG vision and strategic leadership across retail and commerce as part of Sprinkles' overall growth plans, which includes domestic and international franchising.

"Sprinkles CPG warrants us to diversify our offerings to complement Sprinkles 'think outside the box' approach to fortify Sprinkles as a globally recognized brand," said Mesches. "Ashley is integral in further strengthening our brand to an ever growing, loyal fan base," said Mesches.

Ashley Rogers brings more than ten years of experience in building and expanding successful brands in the CPG industry, having founded several successful brands that achieved nationwide distribution. Steering the helm of Sprinkles CPG since 2023, Rogers is dedicated to bringing the chocolate product to life while simultaneously mapping out the Sprinkles brand trajectory in the CPG space.

"Sprinkles is entering a new phase of growth and transformation while staying true to our legacy of distinctive and premium offerings," says Sprinkles CPG President and CEO Ashley Rogers. "Building upon the brand's legacy, we're reimagining how and where these beloved treats are enjoyed – their growth potential is limitless."

ABOUT SPRINKLES

Sprinkles offers premium cupcakes, cakes and cookies that are baked fresh in small batches throughout the day and handcrafted with only the finest ingredients. Sprinkles opened its first bakery in Beverly Hills in 2005, drawing long lines of loyal cupcake fans and celebrity endorsements. Passionate innovators, in 2012, Sprinkles debuted the world's first Cupcake ATM and has grown to over 70 bakeries and ATMs coast to coast. For additional information and a list of future locations, please visit www.sprinkles.com

