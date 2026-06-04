Sprinto's AI Pulse Check Finds CISOs Facing Rising AI Security Incidents

Policy enforcement and technical controls lag AI adoption across U.S. organizations.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinto, the leading autonomous trust platform , today announced the release of its CISO Pulse Check Report, a survey-based study of the U.S. CISOs and senior security leaders across technology, financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing.

The report finds that AI risk is no longer theoretical. More than 30% of organizations surveyed report experiencing a major AI-related security incident in the past 12 months, with common scenarios including shadow AI usage, data exposure, and API misuse.

While security leaders are proactively preparing, nearly 70% say they are actively following AI-related regulations or standards, yet execution gaps remain significant. Over half of CISOs have begun tracking AI as a dedicated risk category, but policy enforcement remains inconsistent across many organizations. Relatively few have preventive controls in place to reduce the likelihood of sensitive information being shared with publicly available AI platforms.

Looking ahead, CISOs indicate that 2026 budgets are shifting toward AI risk mitigation. Priorities include stronger technical guardrails, repeatable risk assessments, employee enablement, and increased automation to keep pace with rapidly evolving AI adoption and associated threats.

"Our research shows CISOs are aligned on the urgency of AI risk, but the immediate next step is operationalizing AI governance by making compliance enforceable, scalable, and audit-ready," said Girish Redekar, Co-founder and CEO of Sprinto.

About Sprinto

Sprinto is the world's first Autonomous Trust Platform, detecting change across your posture, determining what's at risk, and acting across compliance, vendor risk, AI governance, and more, so your organization stays trustworthy without the operational chaos. Trusted by 3,000+ companies across 75 countries, including Emergent, CodeRabbit, Anaconda, and Whatfix, the platform supports 200+ global standards, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and ISO 42001, for AI governance across 300+ integrations.

Learn more at https://www.sprinto.com

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SOURCE Sprinto Inc.