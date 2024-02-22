SprintRay Revolutionizing Digital Dentistry: Company's Biomaterial Innovation Lab Unveils Groundbreaking Advancements in Material Science

"At SprintRay, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver exceptional solutions that empower dental professionals worldwide," said Dr. Amir Mansouri, CEO of SprintRay . "Our latest advancements reflect our ongoing dedication to revolutionizing the dental industry through collaboration, research, and technological excellence."

Introducing NanoCure: The Ultimate Curing Machine

NanoCure stands as the pinnacle of post-curing technology, boasting unparalleled speed, reliability, and efficiency. With the ability to cure 3D printed dental models in just two minutes, NanoCure utilizes state-of-the-art dual-wavelength LEDs and advanced thermal management to achieve optimal mechanical properties. Its compact design, intuitive touchscreen interface, and seamless integration with the SprintRay ecosystem redefine the post-processing experience, setting a new standard for dental 3D printing workflows.

Elevating Night Guards with NightGuard Flex 2 and NightGuard Firm 2

NightGuard Flex 2 and NightGuard Firm 2 represent the next evolution in dental resin technology, offering superior durability, and patient comfort. These clinically targeted resins outperform their predecessors across various mechanical properties, ensuring exceptional performance and longevity. With the ability to fabricate night guards in-office in under one hour, dental professionals can now provide personalized care with unmatched efficiency and precision.

A New Standard: Apex Base and Apex Teeth for Dentures

SprintRay Apex Base and Apex Teeth resins harness the power of NanoFusion™ technology to deliver dentures of unrivaled strength, aesthetics, and durability. Infused with the optimal amount of ceramic, these advanced resins excel in fracture and wear resistance, surpassing traditional 3D printing and milled materials. Enhanced translucency and a wide range of shades ensure competitively aesthetic results, empowering dental practitioners to deliver superior denture solutions with confidence.

SprintRay will showcase these groundbreaking innovations at the Chicago Dental Society 2024 Midwinter Meeting, from February 22-24, 2024. For more information about NanoCure, NightGuard Flex 2, NightGuard Firm 2, Apex Base, and Apex Teeth resins, visit www.SprintRay.com .

About SprintRay

SprintRay is a leading provider of user-friendly and cutting-edge solutions for digital dentistry, offering a comprehensive range of 3D printers, post-processing ecosystems, advanced AI-powered software, and innovative materials. By leveraging the power of technology, SprintRay empowers dental care providers to deliver best-in-class service, streamline workflows, and enhance patient outcomes.

Media Contact

Press Department

SprintRay Inc.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SprintRay

