SprintRay Taps NHL Star Drew Doughty to Show How 3D Printing Can Close America's Dental Gap

New humorous "Close the Gap" campaign highlights how same-day dentistry is making it possible to restore missing teeth in minutes

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay today unveiled "Close the Gap," a new campaign created in collaboration with LA Kings star Drew Doughty that starts with one of hockey's most recognizable visuals—a missing tooth—with a simple message: accidents happen, but waiting weeks to fix them doesn't have to. The humorous campaign shows how SprintRay's technology can 3D print and replace a tooth in just one appointment.

Close the Gap I Drew Doughty x SprintRay Speed Speed

Across the U.S., more than 1 in 3 people are missing at least one tooth, often due to everyday accidents, injuries, or unexpected moments. Yet most treatments still rely on outdated manufacturing methods that can take weeks to complete. "Close the Gap" is designed to challenge that norm and show what's possible when care happens in real time.

The campaign launches with a 30-second hero film, "Accidents Happen," starring Doughty, debuting on YouTube and across paid social. It uses humor to spotlight the moment, then flips it: if a missing tooth can be fixed the same day, why does the wait still exist? From there, the campaign expands into weekly social vignettes, real patients' stories, and content that shows what faster, same-day care actually looks like.

As Doughty comments in the hero spot, "People always ask me how I lost my teeth. The truth is it was just an accident, and accidents like mine happen more than you think. Not because people are careless or doing anything wrong. Sometimes it's just bad timing. Accidents happen. Good thing SprintRay's got your back."

For dental practices, the shift is already happening. Using SprintRay's Pro 2 system, practices can scan, design, print, and place a flexible partial denture in a single visit. SprintRay's Apex Flex material enables a flexible, custom-fit base, paired with Apex Teeth to complete the restoration. Cloud Design services, along with the Duo Kit and NanoCure, support the workflow from design through final cure. The result is a chairside restoration completed in under an hour, keeping care in-house and delivering it in one appointment.

"What stood out immediately is how seamless the workflow is," said Dr. Casey Bennett with Lowcountry Dental Arts. "With SprintRay, we can go from scan to finished restoration in a single visit. We are delivering faster care, and giving patients their smile back without the wait."

To see how the workflow comes to life in practice, dentists can explore a full clinical case study and watch Drew Doughty's "Accidents Happen" film on the campaign landing page.

"Close the Gap" will run across the U.S. and Canada, combining paid media, trade partnerships and clinical content. The campaign is expected to expand globally as Apex Flex material becomes available in additional markets, including the EU and Australia.

The goal is simple: bring same-day dentistry to people everywhere.

About SprintRay:

SprintRay is a technology company dedicated to advancing dentistry through cutting-edge, user-friendly solutions. Its portfolio spans 3D printers, post-processing systems, AI-powered design software, and innovative materials that optimize chairside efficiency, expand lab capabilities, and deliver highly customized patient care at scale. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and clinical outcomes, SprintRay is shaping the future of dentistry. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com.

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SOURCE SprintRay