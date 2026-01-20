Sprocket Security Appoints Eric Sheridan as Chief Technology Officer

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran cybersecurity leader brings decades of experience and patented innovation to advance the next generation of proactive security solutions.

Sprocket Security today announced the appointment of Eric Sheridan as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Sheridan will lead the company's technology vision and execution, accelerating innovation and advancing Sprocket Security's mission to deliver proactive cybersecurity solutions that help organizations stay ahead of evolving threats.

Sheridan brings decades of experience in cybersecurity and software engineering, with a career dedicated to building forward-looking security platforms designed to anticipate and prevent attacks before they occur. He holds numerous patents, reflecting a long-standing record of technical innovation and a proven ability to translate advanced research into practical, high-impact security solutions.

"Eric's leadership and technical depth are exactly what we need as we continue to scale and innovate," said Casey Cammilleri, CEO at Sprocket Security. "His experience building proactive security technologies and his ability to consistently deliver industry-defining solutions will be instrumental as we push beyond today's standards and outpace the cybersecurity industry."

As CTO, Sheridan will oversee Sprocket Security's engineering and product strategy, guiding the development of next-generation proactive cybersecurity capabilities. His focus will include advancing the company's core platform, fostering innovation across teams, and ensuring Sprocket Security remains at the forefront of emerging security challenges.

"I'm excited to join Sprocket Security at such a pivotal time," said Sheridan. "The opportunity to build the next wave of proactive cybersecurity solutions that fundamentally change how organizations defend themselves —is incredibly compelling. I look forward to helping the team continue to innovate and lead the industry forward."

With Sheridan's appointment as CTO, Sprocket Security signals its continued focus on developing security technology aimed at addressing evolving cybersecurity threats.

