Sprouts Farmers Market Opens at Sonoran Creek Marketplace

PHOENIX, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift Retail Group, a wholly-owned company of Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift, announced today that Sprouts Farmers Market opened a 23,293-square-foot grocery store at Sonoran Creek Marketplace, a shopping center the company is developing in the heart of Maricopa's retail trade area.

"The Sprouts opening marks the culmination of three years of hard work and diligent efforts by so many team members at Thompson Thrift, Sprouts, Phoenix Commercial Advisors and the City of Maricopa," said Chris Hake, senior vice president, director of the Southwest region of Thompson Thrift. "The residents of Maricopa have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of a specialty grocer and we are excited to welcome several other retail, restaurant and service concepts in the coming months."

Located at the southwest corner of John Wayne Parkway and Edison Road, Sonoran Creek Marketplace will be a 75,000-square-foot shopping center upon full build-out with a host of national, regional and local retail, restaurants and service providers that will join Sprouts in the coming months.

Thompson Thrift has signed or is negotiating leases for 100% of the commercial shop space and expects multiple additional tenants to open by the end of the year. Currently committed users include Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, The Joint Chiropractic, State Farm Insurance, Jimmy John's, Wynn Nails & Hair, Filiberto's Mexican Food, MOD Pizza , Thai Chili, Discount Tire, Brake Masters, NextCare Urgent Care, Super Cuts and ATI Physical Therapy.

This is the first project for Thompson Thrift Retail Group in Maricopa, but the company is actively looking at additional opportunities in the area. In addition to the Maricopa development, TTRG has over $200 million in projects under development and contract across the Phoenix metro, including projects in Glendale, Tempe, Peoria, Mesa, Tucson, Casa Grande and Peoria.

Thompson Thrift Retail Group is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. During the past 30+ years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $2.7 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive retail and multifamily projects.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Houston and Phoenix. Three service pillars drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Retail Group which is focused on ground-up commercial development, Watermark Residential which is focused on upscale apartment home communities and luxury leased homes and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail and office projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift

