Sprouts.ai Raises $9M Pre-Series A Led by True Global Ventures and Accel to Scale Revenue Agents with Differentiated Data for B2B Enterprises

Funding brings total raised to $14M. Sprouts.ai's differentiated GTM data layer powers autonomous Revenue Agents already trusted by Global Brands like Hewlett Packard, Razorpay, HighRadius, and Udemy.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Global Ventures (TGV) and Accel today announced a $9 million Pre-Series A round in Sprouts.ai, bringing the company's total funding to $14 million. Sprouts.ai is a fast-growing AI native startup delivering Revenue Agents for B2B enterprises, anchored in a proprietary go-to-market (GTM) data layer.

From Left to Right: Kapil Chaudhry Co-Founder and CTO of Sprouts AI, Karan Chaudhry, Co-Founder and CEO of Sprouts AI and Beatrice Lion, CEO and General Partner of True Global Ventures

The platform enables revenue teams to identify, enrich, engage, and convert ideal customers with precision using deep account intelligence. Its Deep AI GTM Engine powers several first to market AI functionality like complex query search, product heatmaps, buyer committee mapping, relationship networks, and autonomous AI workflows. Sprouts.ai delivers this functionality natively, inside customer CRMs like Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics, and through leading LLMs like Claude.

The investment underscores TGV and Accel's conviction in AI-first companies transforming how businesses grow revenue, and marks another milestone in TGV's global strategy of backing visionary founders at the intersection of AI and enterprise GTM.

Solving the B2B GTM Intelligence Gap

Sprouts.ai is headquartered in Palo Alto and addresses one of the most persistent challenges in modern B2B: efficiently identifying and engaging the right buyers at the right time. One key reason for the same is dirty and siloed data. According to Gartner, 85% of enterprise AI initiatives fail due to dirty data. Enterprises run an average of more than 20 GTM tools, compounding data-quality problems across silos, with CRM the largest offender with 30 to 40 percent of records being inaccurate, stale, or missing.

Sprouts.ai replaces the fragmented stack with a unified AI-native layer that maintains high-fidelity data and auto-cleans the surrounding ecosystem. The platform discovers ICP-qualified accounts, enriches contacts with high accuracy, surfaces real-time buying signals, and automates multi-channel outreach.

Trusted by leading global brands including Razorpay, Hewlett Packard, HighRadius, and Udemy, Sprouts.ai has delivered measurable outcomes. Customers report a 3x increase in ICP-qualified leads, a 25% lift in Sales Qualified Leads, a 3x improvement in response rates, and a 35% reduction in GTM tooling costs.

"The B2B revenue stack is broken. Sales and marketing teams operate across more than 20 tools, work off dirty data, and bolt AI on top of infrastructure that was never built for it. We built Sprouts.ai to replace that fragmentation with a unified data and agent layer that actually moves the pipeline. With TGV and Accel, we have the partners and the global reach to put Revenue Agents inside every enterprise running on Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and the leading LLMs."

Karan Chaudhry, Co-Founder and CEO, Sprouts AI

"Sprouts AI is exactly the kind of company TGV looks for — a Californian AI-first business with real traction, clear product-market fit, and a data moat accelerated by distribution channels. B2B go-to-market has historically been expensive, fragmented, noisy and opaque. Karan and his team have built something genuinely transformative: a platform that brings together data, intent, and automation into a single intelligent layer that helps companies grow faster and smarter. We are thrilled to support Sprouts AI's next chapter of growth in agentic AI to help the sales team perform better without additional headcount."

Beatrice Lion, General Partner and CEO, True Global Ventures

"At Accel, we've long believed that the future of B2B growth lies at the intersection of AI, data, and automation. Sprouts AI embodies that thesis. Their platform gives revenue teams unprecedented intelligence and execution capability, dramatically compressing the time from prospect identification to closed deals. Native integration with Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics accelerates distribution across enterprise clients. We're excited to have TGV join us in backing Sprouts as they scale."

Shekhar Kirani, Partner, Accel

ABOUT SPROUTS AI

Sprouts.ai builds Revenue Agents that turn traditional revenue teams AI-native. The company has invested in a deep data intelligence moat to power autonomous agents across the full funnel, from ICP to Closed Won. Customers can run Sprouts.ai inside the platforms they already use, including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Copilot and Claude. Built for enterprises that demand secure, compliant, and trusted data, Sprouts.ai is disrupting a $250B category by replacing fragmented legacy tooling and dirty data with a unified GTM intelligence layer. Founded in 2023 by Karan Chaudhry, Kapil Chaudhry, and Avinash Nagla, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto and trusted by leading global brands. Learn more at www.sprouts.ai

ABOUT TRUE GLOBAL VENTURES

True Global Ventures (TGV) is a global venture capital firm investing in post-revenues AI-first companies at the early stage. TGV's current portfolio includes Prezent, Cynch, COVU, Obligo, Ledger, Animoca Brands, Jus Mundi, Coding Giants and many others. Almost all portfolio companies are in the U.S. or entering the U.S. With presence in San Francisco, New York, Paris, London, Stockholm, Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong, TGV backs visionary founders building the next generation of transformative technology ventures. www.trueglobalventures.com

ABOUT ACCEL

Accel is a global venture capital firm that is the first partner to exceptional teams everywhere, from inception through all phases of private company growth. Atlassian, Browserstack, Bumble, CrowdStrike, Freshworks, Flipkart, Ola Cabs, Qualtrics, Scale, Segment, Slack, Spotify, Swiggy, and UiPath are among the companies Accel has backed over the past 40+ years. We help ambitious entrepreneurs build iconic global businesses. For more, visit www.accel.com.

SOURCE True Global Ventures