Spruce Up Your Guestroom for the Holidays

Clean and Clear

The first step in creating a welcoming get-away for guests is giving the room a good cleaning and clearing out clutter. If your guestroom has become a catch-all for items you've been meaning to organize throughout the year, the arrival of guests (such as in-laws) can serve as the perfect motivator to take care of the task. For a painless approach, start the process a few weeks in advance, devoting 15 minutes a day to clutter-busting and cleaning. Make sure you remember to leave room for guests to unpack any luggage and free up outlets for cell phone chargers and other devices they may bring along.

Home is Where the Hairdryer Is

While fancy furniture and decor are nice, a gracious guestroom is about hospitality and anticipating the needs of your guests. Think about useful necessities provided in hotel rooms — a reading lamp by the bed, extra hangers in the closet, an alarm clock, fresh sheets and towels and sometimes even a hair dryer. These are items you likely already own. Simply add them to the guest bedroom or bathroom to create a thoughtfully appointed home away from home. To take it up a notch, provide extra toiletries such as toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, soap and other necessities in case your visitors left something behind.

Comfort is King (or a Queen or Twin)

Few things make guests feel more comfortable and cared for than being able to get a good night's sleep, and that can start with your mattress. The guestroom mattress is often overlooked because you're not the one sleeping on it. Give the mattress a good inspection. If it has lumps and bumps or is more than 7 years old, it's time to replace it. For an easy solve, the sleep specialists at a retailer like Mattress Firm can help you find the best mattress for your needs, and the holidays can be a great time to catch the best deals. Also remember to check the pillows to ensure your guests don't have to endure any sleepless nights with flat, lumpy pillows that are past their prime.

Focus on Functional

Because your guests may not conform to the same schedule as you, ensure the early risers and night owls have things at their disposal to stay occupied while others are sleeping. Reading lights, a photo frame that includes the Wi-Fi password so your guests can easily connect their smart devices, and a television in the room are all accommodations that are typically universally accepted. You may also consider leaving coffee and snack options in an easily accessible location in the kitchen.

Thoughtful Touches Add Up

Take time to add some thoughtful yet affordable touches to the room. Consider a small vase of fresh flowers, a scented candle, some subtle holiday decorations or even a few of your favorite magazines and books. If you really want to wow your guests, leave a small gift basket of snacks along with a handwritten welcome note.

