SPX FLOW to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Results and Present 2020 Guidance on February 11, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) a leading provider of process solutions, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter 2019 financial results and present its 2020 financial guidance on February 11, 2020. SPX FLOW President and Chief Executive Officer Marc Michael and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jaime Easley will discuss the company's fourth quarter 2019 results and 2020 financial guidance during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be simultaneously webcast via the company's website at www.spxflow.com and the slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the site.

Conference Call:

Dial in: 877-346-3961

From outside the United States: +1 262-558-6099

Conference ID: 8738164

A replay of the call will be available by telephone through February 21, 2020.

To Listen to A Replay of the Call :

Dial in: 855-859-2056

From outside the United States: +1 404-537-3406

Conference ID: 8738164

About SPX FLOW, Inc.:

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) innovates with customers to help feed and enhance the world by designing, delivering and servicing high value solutions at the heart of growing and sustaining our diverse communities. The company's product offering is concentrated in rotating, actuating and hydraulic technologies, as well as automated process systems, into food and beverage and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenues with operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 100 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Investor Contacts:

Scott Gaffner

VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Insights

704-752-4485

investor@spxflow.com

Stewart Honeycutt

Director, FP&A and Investor Relations

704-752-4472

Media Contact:

Barrett Brown, Communications Manager

704-752-4462

communications@spxflow.com

