SpyHunter Web Security Protects Against Online Scams & Risky Websites

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnigmaSoft Limited, a company focused on providing robust anti-malware solutions, has released SpyHunter Web Security – a FREE browser extension that helps users block dangerous sites and web-based threats. SpyHunter Web Security offers enhanced protection against online security risks. SpyHunter Web Security seamlessly integrates with popular web browsers and alerts users about potentially harmful websites before they are opened.

To try SpyHunter Web Security for FREE, visit https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/spyhunter-web-security/.

Increase Security by Blocking & Avoiding Dangerous Websites

SpyHunter Web Security is a free standalone browser extension that functions independently from other EnigmaSoft products. EnigmaSoft also offers SpyHunter 5 and SpyHunter for Mac, which are complete desktop solutions that provide comprehensive protection against malware and other threats. To detect and remove malware for FREE, go to https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/spyhunter/.

SpyHunter Web Security Improves Your Online Privacy & Security

  • Block Unsafe Websites
    SpyHunter Web Security blocks websites categorized as potentially unsafe. SpyHunter Web Security operates at the browser level and automatically scans links in emails and documents, plus addresses you manually enter before they are opened.

  • Search Engine Integration
    SpyHunter Web Security integrates with Google, Bing, and other popular search engines to screen your search results. SpyHunter Web Security displays icons next to search results to help protect you against potentially unsafe websites.

  • Allow Trusted Websites
    Where SpyHunter Web Security might identify a website you trust, SpyHunter Web Security allows users the choice to override the detection and proceed to the website.

Want to Become an Affiliate and Promote SpyHunter for 55% Payout?

Get a 55% commission at the typical retail price of $72, and you get over $39 in your pocket for each first sale! To learn more on how to become an affiliate and promote SpyHunter, visit https://www.enigmasoftware.com/promote-spyhunter-join-affiliate-program/.

About EnigmaSoft Limited

EnigmaSoft Limited is a privately held Irish company with offices and global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. EnigmaSoft is best known for developing and distributing SpyHunter. SpyHunter detects and removes malware and enhances Internet privacy. SpyHunter 5 has scored top grades in comparative testing by independent third-party testing labs such as AV-TEST. SpyHunter 5 has also been certified by AppEsteem and TRUSTe.

SpyHunter Web Security protege contra estafas en línea y sitios web peligrosos

SpyHunter Web Security protege contra estafas en línea y sitios web peligrosos

EnigmaSoft Limited, una empresa centrada en brindar sólidas soluciones contra programas maliciosos, presentó SpyHunter Web Security, una extensión...
SpyHunter Web Security protege contra golpes e sites perigosos

SpyHunter Web Security protege contra golpes e sites perigosos

A EnigmaSoft Limited, empresa focada no fornecimento de soluções robustas contra malware, lançou o SpyHunter Web Security — uma extensão de navegador ...
