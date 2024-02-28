SQAIRZ Dominates Baseball Performance with Breakthrough Footwear Clinical Study

WINDHAM, N.H. , Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented move that bridges biomechanic science with sports innovation, SQAIRZ, a leader in performance golf footwear, proudly announces its strategic venture into baseball. The launch comes on the heels of a 10-month clinical study spearheaded by Dr. Paul Klutts, which was presented at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons International Scientific Conference on February 9, 2024. This clinical study has shed light on the significant impact of SQAIRZ's patented footwear design on baseball performance.

Dr. Klutts remarked, "Ten months ago, we began studying the SQAIRZ technology because we know that there are so many variables that impact the players ability to optimize exit velocity. What we found as physicians is that from clinical and biomechanical standpoints there is a correlation between increased ground reaction forces of the hind foot with batting exit velocity. We are very proud of the fact that these findings are the first clinical baseball performance shoe study that has been published as a poster presentation at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons International Scientific Conference."

The study meticulously examined the subtalar joint's role and the effect of performance footwear, specifically designed to promote ground reactive forces, on exit velocity. The research concluded that SQAIRZ baseball shoes, by enhancing ground reaction forces in the hindfoot, measurably improve batting exit velocity. The results of the clinical study findings were groundbreaking: 60.5% of players reported over a 2MPH increase in exit velocity by simply switching their shoes to SQAIRZ. The significance of these results cannot be overstated. With every 1 MPH increase in exit velocity translating to approximately 10 additional feet of ball distance. This marks a significant advancement in sports science, demonstrating the tangible benefits of biomechanically informed footwear.

SQAIRZ is setting new benchmarks for performance gains in baseball as the game requires extremely fast and reactive movements, static and dynamic agility, with an emphasis on precise footwork. Because the only option the baseball player has for leverage, control, and power is the ground, the correct pair of baseball shoes can significantly impact a player's performance on the field, mound, and especially in the batter's box. Leveraging the foundational principle that superior balance and stability lead to enhanced performance, SQAIRZ has successfully applied its patented technology to conquer the challenges of baseball with their new GFP baseball shoe.

This unprecedented performance enhancement is attributed to the shoes' strategic design features, including a patented toe box and wider base, and AI generated traction system which ensure optimal energy transfer and minimize energy leaks during the kinematic sequence.

"Our journey began with the goal of enhancing performance in golf, leveraging our patented footwear technology to achieve a notable 2.9mph average increase in swing speed," Bob Winskowicz, Founder & CEO of SQAIRZ states. "This success laid the groundwork for our strategic expansion into baseball, proving our technology's versatility across land-based sports. After nearly two years of rigorous testing across all skill levels, the benefits have been consistently remarkable. By simply changing a player's shoes to SQAIRZ, we saw performance improvements in pitching, running, and hitting. The recent independent clinical study validates our findings, underscoring the efficacy of our approach. Inspired by this success, we're excited to extend our innovative solutions beyond baseball and golf, exploring new territories including pickleball. This is just the beginning of redefining performance footwear across sports."

With MLB players already incorporating SQAIRZ shoes into their training regimen, the brand is set to release three versions of their GFP baseball shoe: turf, molded cleat, and metal cleat models. SQAIRZ GFP, standing for Ground Force Production, will be available in May.

Since 2019, SQAIRZ has been proud to offer game-changing results to golfers around the world, culminating in award-winning models and three wins on the PGA Tour. As SQAIRZ continues to expand its influence beyond golf, this strategic entry into baseball marks a significant milestone, giving baseball players a competitive edge, backed by independent, clinical research. SQAIRZ's entry into baseball not only sets a new standard for athletic footwear but also paves the way for further footwear advancements across all land-based sports.

SQAIRZ is at the forefront of performance athletic footwear, dedicated to advancing athlete stability, balance, and performance through innovative design. Renowned in the golf industry, SQAIRZ is now extending its impact across sports, proving that foundational advancements can transform the game.

