Squalene Market to grow by USD 64.75 million between 2022 to 2027 | Amyris Inc., ARISTA INDUSTRIES, BOCSCI Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The squalene market size is expected to grow by USD 64.75 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing acceptance of UVA/B filters in sunscreens and sun protection cosmetics is notably driving the squalene market. However, factors such as stringent safety regulations on UV sun care products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Cosmetic and personal care products, Food supplements, and Pharmaceuticals), Type (Vegetable, Animal, and Biosynthetic), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the squalene market including Amyris Inc., ARISTA INDUSTRIES, BOCSCI Inc., Cibus, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Gracefruit Ltd., KISHIMOTO SPECIAL LIVER OIL CO. LTD., KURARAY Co. Ltd., LBB Specialties LLC, MacroCare Tech Ltd., Majestic Mountain Sage Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Maypro Group, Micro Capsule Technologies, New Zealand Green Health Ltd., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., Seadragon, Sophim, and VESTAN. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.
Squalene Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis
Amyris Inc.: The company offers naturally produced sugarcane-derived squalene. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information
Squalene Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
End-user
- The cosmetics and personal care products segment is significant during the forecast period. Squalene is used in the segment to manufacture hair products, bath oils, makeup foundations, lipsticks, eye makeup, moisturizing creams, suntan, sunscreen products, nail products, cleansing creams, body powders, and skincare products. Furthermore, skin and hair care products make up a large part of the global cosmetics industry and the demand for premium cosmetics is steadily increasing as consumers increase their spending on quality cosmetics. Hence, such factors drive the cosmetics and personal care products segment of the squalene market during the forecast period.
Geography
- Europe will contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries like Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Sweden drive the growth of the regional squalene market because these countries have a high concentration of elderly populations, and governments are increasing healthcare budgets to expand healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, in the European facial care market, anti-aging products make up the largest segment. Hence, such factors drive the European squalene market during the forecast period.
- Other regions include North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report
Squalene Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- Historic Market Size 2017-2021
- CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist squalene market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the assist squalene market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the squalene market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of squalene market companies
|
Squalene Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.36%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 64.75 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.5
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 37%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, France, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amyris Inc., ARISTA INDUSTRIES, BOCSCI Inc., Cibus, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Gracefruit Ltd., KISHIMOTO SPECIAL LIVER OIL CO. LTD., KURARAY Co. Ltd., LBB Specialties LLC, MacroCare Tech Ltd., Majestic Mountain Sage Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Maypro Group, Micro Capsule Technologies, New Zealand Green Health Ltd., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., Seadragon, Sophim, and VESTAN
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
