Squalene Market to grow by USD 64.75 million between 2022 to 2027 | Amyris Inc., ARISTA INDUSTRIES, BOCSCI Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The squalene market size is expected to grow by USD 64.75 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing acceptance of UVA/B filters in sunscreens and sun protection cosmetics is notably driving the squalene market. However, factors such as stringent safety regulations on UV sun care products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Cosmetic and personal care products, Food supplements, and Pharmaceuticals), Type (Vegetable, Animal, and Biosynthetic), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the squalene market including Amyris Inc., ARISTA INDUSTRIES, BOCSCI Inc., Cibus, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Gracefruit Ltd., KISHIMOTO SPECIAL LIVER OIL CO. LTD., KURARAY Co. Ltd., LBB Specialties LLC, MacroCare Tech Ltd., Majestic Mountain Sage Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Maypro Group, Micro Capsule Technologies, New Zealand Green Health Ltd., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., Seadragon, Sophim, and VESTAN. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Squalene Market 2023-2027

Squalene Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Amyris Inc.: The company offers naturally produced sugarcane-derived squalene. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Squalene Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

The cosmetics and personal care products segment is significant during the forecast period. Squalene is used in the segment to manufacture hair products, bath oils, makeup foundations, lipsticks, eye makeup, moisturizing creams, suntan, sunscreen products, nail products, cleansing creams, body powders, and skincare products. Furthermore, skin and hair care products make up a large part of the global cosmetics industry and the demand for premium cosmetics is steadily increasing as consumers increase their spending on quality cosmetics. Hence, such factors drive the cosmetics and personal care products segment of the squalene market during the forecast period.

Geography

Europe will contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries like Germany, France , the Netherlands , and Sweden drive the growth of the regional squalene market because these countries have a high concentration of elderly populations, and governments are increasing healthcare budgets to expand healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, in the European facial care market, anti-aging products make up the largest segment. Hence, such factors drive the European squalene market during the forecast period.

will contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries like Germany, , , and drive the growth of the regional squalene market because these countries have a high concentration of elderly populations, and governments are increasing healthcare budgets to expand healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, in the European facial care market, anti-aging products make up the largest segment. Hence, such factors drive the European squalene market during the forecast period. Other regions include North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Squalene Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist squalene market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the assist squalene market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the squalene market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of squalene market companies

Related Reports:

The cosmetic ingredients market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4.89 billion.

The Mineral Cosmetics Market size is projected to increase by USD 775.37 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% between 2022 and 2027.

Squalene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 64.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.5 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amyris Inc., ARISTA INDUSTRIES, BOCSCI Inc., Cibus, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Gracefruit Ltd., KISHIMOTO SPECIAL LIVER OIL CO. LTD., KURARAY Co. Ltd., LBB Specialties LLC, MacroCare Tech Ltd., Majestic Mountain Sage Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Maypro Group, Micro Capsule Technologies, New Zealand Green Health Ltd., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., Seadragon, Sophim, and VESTAN Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio