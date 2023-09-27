Squalene Market to grow by USD 64.75 million between 2022 to 2027 | Amyris Inc., ARISTA INDUSTRIES, BOCSCI Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

27 Sep, 2023, 00:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The squalene market size is expected to grow by USD 64.75 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing acceptance of UVA/B filters in sunscreens and sun protection cosmetics is notably driving the squalene market. However, factors such as stringent safety regulations on UV sun care products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Cosmetic and personal care products, Food supplements, and Pharmaceuticals), Type (Vegetable, Animal, and Biosynthetic), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the squalene market including  Amyris Inc., ARISTA INDUSTRIES, BOCSCI Inc., Cibus, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Gracefruit Ltd., KISHIMOTO SPECIAL LIVER OIL CO. LTD., KURARAY Co. Ltd., LBB Specialties LLC, MacroCare Tech Ltd., Majestic Mountain Sage Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Maypro Group, Micro Capsule Technologies, New Zealand Green Health Ltd., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., Seadragon, Sophim, and VESTAN. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Squalene Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Squalene Market 2023-2027

Squalene Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Amyris Inc.: The company offers naturally produced sugarcane-derived squalene. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Squalene Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

  • The cosmetics and personal care products segment is significant during the forecast period. Squalene is used in the segment to manufacture hair products, bath oils, makeup foundations, lipsticks, eye makeup, moisturizing creams, suntan, sunscreen products, nail products, cleansing creams, body powders, and skincare products. Furthermore, skin and hair care products make up a large part of the global cosmetics industry and the demand for premium cosmetics is steadily increasing as consumers increase their spending on quality cosmetics. Hence, such factors drive the cosmetics and personal care products segment of the squalene market during the forecast period.

Geography 

  • Europe will contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries like Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Sweden drive the growth of the regional squalene market because these countries have a high concentration of elderly populations, and governments are increasing healthcare budgets to expand healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, in the European facial care market, anti-aging products make up the largest segment. Hence, such factors drive the European squalene market during the forecast period.
  • Other regions include North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Squalene Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist squalene market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the assist squalene market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the squalene market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of squalene market companies

Related Reports:

The cosmetic ingredients market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4.89 billion.

The Mineral Cosmetics Market size is projected to increase by USD 775.37 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% between 2022 and 2027.

Squalene Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.36%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 64.75 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.5

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Amyris Inc., ARISTA INDUSTRIES, BOCSCI Inc., Cibus, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Gracefruit Ltd., KISHIMOTO SPECIAL LIVER OIL CO. LTD., KURARAY Co. Ltd., LBB Specialties LLC, MacroCare Tech Ltd., Majestic Mountain Sage Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Maypro Group, Micro Capsule Technologies, New Zealand Green Health Ltd., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., Seadragon, Sophim, and VESTAN

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market to grow by USD 3.18 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Increasing need for higher productivity - Technavio

The Flexible Epoxy Resin Market to grow by USD 203.55 million from 2022 to 2027, 3M Co., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Atul Ltd., and more among key companies- Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.