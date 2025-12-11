Square 9 Celebrates New G2 and Buyer's Choice Wins Fueled by Customer Success

Validated by user experiences, the latest G2 and TrustRadius wins reinforce Square 9's role in transforming document-driven work for organizations nationwide.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Square 9 Softworks is feeling the warmth this season with recognition from both G2 and TrustRadius. A leading provider of AI-powered solutions that make managing information easy, Square 9 has earned 18 badges, including a Momentum Leader award from G2 and the Buyer's Choice Award from TrustRadius, all symbols of hard-earned customer satisfaction.

Both review platforms distribute recognition based on feedback from real customers through independent reviews.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the people who use our platform," says Stephen Young, Square 9 President and CEO. "We're grateful for their feedback and will continue to innovate so customers can supercharge their back office operations and achieve more with Square 9."

Amongst Square 9's G2 recognition, the Momentum Leader award in G2's Winter ECM report is earned through high levels of growth and user satisfaction. The Award showcases that Square 9 is ranked among the top solutions on G2 and highlights continuous innovation and success.

TrustRadius' Buyer's Choice Awards are based entirely on vetted customer reviews. The recognition reflects how real users evaluate whether a solution delivers on its promises and supports their day-to-day work. Qualifications also include 'Best in Capabilities' ratings for both price and customer relationship.

"Congratulations to the Square 9 Softworks team on winning the 2026 TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award," says Allyson Havener, CMO at TrustRadius. "Square 9 has built a foundation of trust with their customers, who rely on their intelligent document management and automation solutions. We're proud to recognize companies like Square 9 that consistently deliver value and put customers first."

These accolades highlight the immense value customers receive from Square 9 as well as their satisfaction with the company's service. For more information from real customers about Square 9, visit their G2 and TrustRadius review pages.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is a generative AI-powered platform that removes the frustration of extracting data from documents, forms, and all external sources, so you can harness the full power of your information. Release your team from repetitive tasks while your work flows freely in areas like accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, contract management, and more. The Square 9 platform captures your unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across your organization to accelerate your decisions and actions. For more information, please visit www.square-9.com .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually, including employees at all Fortune 500 companies, use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more, visit www.g2.com

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers a highly credible platform that empowers technology buyers to confidently make decisions. Using vetted product information and customer-generated content, trust Radius is able to create an impact with real, honest reviews, verifying all submissions in a multi-step process and vetting them for quality, depth, and detail. For more information on TrustRadius, visit www.trustradius.com

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks