Square 9 Softworks to Exhibit Intelligent Document Processing Solutions at DynamicsCon 2026

Las Vegas Event Highlights How Microsoft Dynamics Users Are Fueling Processes with AI-powered Automation

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Square 9 Softworks continues to pave the way as a leader in AI-powered document processing, exhibiting at DynamicsCon 2026, booth #417. The conference will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 12-15, with expo hours starting each day at 8:00 AM.

Square 9 will be live at Dynamics Con.

As organizations continue investing in ERPs like Microsoft Dynamics to streamline operations, many are finding that crucial business data still lives outside their ERP systems, buried in invoices, contracts, onboarding forms, and other unstructured files. Solutions like Square 9 produce ERP-ready data, taking unstructured information from documents and delivering it to Dynamics.

Across major departments like finance, operations, and HR, organizations are increasingly using platforms like Square 9 to eliminate manual data entry, accelerate approvals, improve compliance visibility, and reduce delays caused by disconnected systems.

At DynamicsCon, Square 9 will share and collaborate with the Dynamics community, detailing how businesses are using its platform to simplify processes and enhance the value of their existing Dynamics investments. Attendees will have the opportunity to try AI capture themselves, seeing how it can accurately extract information from documents and inform processes and decisions.

"The challenge most organizations face isn't a lack of data, it's a lack of access," said Stephen Young, President and CEO of Square 9 Softworks. "The ability to capture data at its source and route it directly to systems like Dynamics has become a major advantage for organizations looking for greater efficiency."

To learn more about Square 9 Softworks and how it fuels Dynamics, schedule a time to meet at booth #417, Dynamics Con 2026.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is a generative AI-powered platform that removes the frustration of extracting data from documents, forms, and all external sources, so you can harness the full power of your information. Release your team from repetitive tasks while your work flows freely in areas like accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, contract management, and more. The Square 9 platform captures your unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across your organization to accelerate your decisions and actions.

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks