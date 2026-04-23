Square 9 Softworks to Deliver Breakout Session at Directions North America on AI-Driven Data Flow for Dynamics

Industry Session Highlights a New Approach to Improving ERP Outcomes Through Smarter Data Ingestion

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Square 9 Softworks will present a featured breakout session at Directions North America, offering attendees a fresh perspective on one of the most persistent challenges in ERP performance: the quality and flow of data entering the system.

The session Creating an Intelligent Data Flow to Dynamics with Generative AI, led by Square 9 CEO Stephen Young, on April 28th at 2:45 pm, will focus on how upstream data processes directly impact downstream ERP success.

Square 9 to Deliver Speech at Directions NA

While many organizations focus on optimizing workflows within Microsoft Dynamics, this session explores a crucial but often overlooked issue: how inefficient, manual data entry and fragmented document processes introduce errors, delays, and limited visibility before data ever reaches the ERP.

"Organizations invest heavily in optimizing their ERP environments, but often overlook the origin of the data itself," said Stephen Young. "Without a reliable, intelligent approach to capturing and structuring information, even the most advanced systems are working with a flawed foundation."

Attendees of this session will benefit from:

A practical framework for transforming documents and unstructured inputs into structured, ERP-ready data

A deeper understanding of "intelligent data flow" as a foundation for scalable ERP performance

Insight into how generative AI is reshaping data capture, interpretation, and usability

The session will also explore how modern, context-aware AI approaches differ from traditional template-based capture methods, enabling greater flexibility, adaptability, and accuracy across a wide range of document types and business processes.

Participants will learn how to align data ingestion strategies with Dynamics data structures, build cleaner data pipelines, and establish governance practices that improve data integrity, traceability, and user confidence.

The session will take place on April 28 at Directions North America in Orlando, bringing together Microsoft Dynamics partners focused on evolving their role as strategic advisors through smarter, AI-driven data practices.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is a generative AI-powered platform that removes the frustration of extracting data from documents, forms, and all external sources, so you can harness the full power of your information. Release your team from repetitive tasks while your work flows freely in areas like accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, contract management, and more. The Square 9 platform captures your unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across your organization to accelerate your decisions and actions.

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks