Square Enix Music And Sony Music Masterworks Announce Collaboration To Release Limited Edition Final Fantasy VII Remake And Final Fantasy VII Picture Disc Vinyl

Homepage: https://www.jp.square-enix.com/music/sem/page/FF7REMAKELP/

About FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The first game in this project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series.

Trailer is available on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLYyWAqTTAo). Related assets can be found on the press site: press.na.square-enix.com.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is not yet rated. Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website at www.esrb.org for more information about ratings.

About FINAL FANTASY

Since the release of FINAL FANTASY in 1987, this unique RPG series continues to showcase the spectacular visuals, highly imaginative worlds and rich stories leading the industry and earning the highest accolades from users around the world. Titles of the series have so far achieved a cumulative shipment of over 144 million units worldwide.



About FINAL FANTASY VII

FINAL FANTASY VII, which sold more than 12 million copies worldwide across multiple platforms on the PlayStation® computer entertainment system, is universally regarded as a hallmark title of the RPG genre. The critically-acclaimed title raised the bar with its captivating narrative, colorful cast of characters and cinematic movie sequences, leveraging cutting-edge technology of the time.

About Square Enix Co., Ltd.

Square Enix Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content around the world. The Square Enix group of companies includes a global network of leading development studios and boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property, including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 144 million units worldwide; and DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 78 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 74 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix Co., Ltd. can be found at https://www.jp.square-enix.com/

Developed by SQUARE ENIX

CRYSTAL DYNAMICS, DRAGON QUEST, EIDOS, FINAL FANTASY, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are registered trademarks or trademarks of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/ .

