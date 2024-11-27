SquaredFinancial announces its Black Friday promotion

Nov 27, 2024, 06:25 ET

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading fintech firm, SquaredFinancial proudly launches its Black Friday Promotion, empowering investors to capitalize on their trading experience during this major shopping season. This special offer, subject to terms and conditions, gives traders the opportunity to benefit from a 25% bonus when depositing a minimum of $250 to trade currency pairs and metals, on industry-leading platforms, including the world-class MT4 and MT5, as well as the sophisticated trading mobile application, SquaredFinancial.

Keen to cater to the financial needs of investors from different backgrounds and offering them quality products and services, SquaredFinancial introduces this promotion to leverage the financial experience of its existing clients and attract potential traders who are on the pursuit of a trusted and reliable financial partner. The company thrives to keep innovation at the centre of its business. Its technology growth, competitive offerings, extensive expertise and education endeavours, are constantly recognized by renowned bodies. As such, SquaredFinancial has been recently recognized among the Top Trusted Financial Institutions 2024 and Best Trading Education UAE/GCC 2024.

Trading enthusiasts are invited to visit SquaredFinancial website to read the terms and conditions, explore further details and register their interest.

About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial is a well-capitalized FinTech firm founded in 2005. It aims at becoming a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs. With around two decades of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an intuitive and sophisticated investment gateway. It is led by market experts and leadership veterans who share a passion for trading and a vision to reshape the industry landscape. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with an online platform backed by cutting-edge technology that offers the opportunity to trade a wide range of instruments from different asset classes. SquaredFinancial has recently launched its proprietary mobile trading app and its innovative fixed-time deposit account.

