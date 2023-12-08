SquaredFinancial introduces enhanced Fraud Prevention Framework and uncovers fraud network

News provided by

SquaredFinancial

08 Dec, 2023, 06:44 ET

Crafting an advanced strategy to vigilantly prevent and pursue fraud

MAHÉ, Seychelles, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SquaredFinancial values transparency and is strongly dedicated to fighting deceptive practices by developing an advanced fraud prevention framework. Recognizing recent incidents of financial deceit in the trading industry, the company is proactively fortifying its compliance and risk teams and strengthening processes and protocols to promptly detect and address any fraudulent activities.

Continue Reading
SquaredFinancial’s Fixed-Time Deposit Account
SquaredFinancial’s Fixed-Time Deposit Account

A holistic approach to fraud prevention and management requires robust tools to conduct comprehensive risk assessments, identify potential vulnerabilities and prioritize risk mitigation.

The first step towards effectively fighting digital fraud is to understand the forms of fraud that occur regularly in the fintech sector. Some of the most common kinds of fraud are identity theft, phishing, web skimming, social engineering, and botnet attacks which can effectively be prevented with a resilient IT infrastructure and a steadfast focus on cybersecurity. In the forex brokerage industry, fraudulent activities have been recurrent and are plotted by networks or individuals exploiting terms and conditions and applying trading tactics to abuse commission and other bonus schemes.

Adapting to the ever-evolving landscape of financial fraud

Throughout the years, fraud networks have consistently targeted businesses, exploiting trading tactics and incurring substantial losses. As such, tactics like shared IP addresses and devices have been employed to exploit trading systems and take advantage of bonus schemes.

Recent fraud case study and actions taken

In November 2023, SquaredFinancial initiated an internal investigation following the deceitful actions of a specific partner. Utilizing internal analytical tools, the company was able to swiftly identify irregularities and has immediately intervened, preventing further exploitation. Craig Jenkins, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, emphasized, "The recent case of abusers was detected by our software used to identify suspicious patterns, revealing a network of connected trading activities. A thorough inspection uncovered dozens of 'clients' engaging in coordinated trades from the same location, even the same computer, to abuse the favourable conditions we provide, using fake documents to bypass our checks.

"Prompt actions were taken; accounts were suspended, and partners notified." 

Committed to maintaining the trust

Despite all the challenges, SquaredFinancial is strongly committed to maintaining the trust it has built with its clients and partners over the years and continues to invest and optimize its products and services while fighting fraud. As client protection is its utmost priority, the company pledges to identify and eliminate any suspicious behaviour for the benefit of all its stakeholders.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2296484/SquaredFinancial.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987371/Squared_Financial_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SquaredFinancial

Also from this source

SquaredFinancial launches its lucrative Fixed-Time Deposit Account with up to 5.25% Annual Percentage Rate

SquaredFinancial launches its lucrative Fixed-Time Deposit Account with up to 5.25% Annual Percentage Rate

Industry-leading FinTech firm SquaredFinancial Group proudly introduces its innovative Fixed-Time Deposit Account designed to empower clients to...
SquaredFinancial entame une nouvelle phase de croissance, posant les jalons de la réussite de son activité

SquaredFinancial entame une nouvelle phase de croissance, posant les jalons de la réussite de son activité

Fondateur et PDG de SquaredFinancial, Philippe Ghanem, qui cumule 20 ans d'expérience dans le secteur financier, a lancé, au début de ce trimestre,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.