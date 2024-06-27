SquaredFinancial introduces its Social Trading tool on MetaTrader 4, a functional solution that proffers convenience and efficiency

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to meet traders' investment needs and offer them convenience and efficiency, industry-leading fintech firm SquaredFinancial introduces its Social Trading on MetaTrader 4 platform (MT4). This functional solution gives traders, who should have an understanding of the potential risks, easy access to copy trading on this industry-standard and go-to-choice platform.

SquaredFinancial Social Trading on MT4

MT4 enthusiasts, whether beginners or professionals, can now mirror top-performing trading strategies with full control of their positions. As such, traders can utilize SquaredFinancial's Social Trading regardless of the MetaTrader platform they prefer. It is a cross-server solution that allows MT4 traders to copy the strategies of professionals on MT5. It is also possible for MT5 traders to follow strategies on MT4.

Since its inception in 2005, and with nearly two decades of stability and expertise in the fintech industry, SquaredFinancial has banked on technology to offer financial inclusion, reliable quality service and a seamless trading experience to its clients from different backgrounds. Traders interested in this product are invited to visit the company's website at sqfin.com to open an account and start their journey.

About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial is a well-capitalized FinTech firm founded in 2005. It aims at becoming a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs. With around two decades of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an intuitive and sophisticated investment gateway. It is led by market experts and leadership veterans who share a passion for trading and a vision to reshape the industry landscape. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with an online platform backed by cutting-edge technology that offers the opportunity to trade a wide range of instruments from different asset classes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448990/SquaredFinancial_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987371/Squared_Financial_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SquaredFinancial