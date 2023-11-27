SquaredFinancial launches its lucrative Fixed-Time Deposit Account with up to 5.25% Annual Percentage Rate

News provided by

SquaredFinancial

27 Nov, 2023, 09:39 ET

MAHÉ, Seychelles, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading FinTech firm SquaredFinancial Group proudly introduces its innovative Fixed-Time Deposit Account designed to empower clients to amplify their savings with an enticing Annual Percentage Rate (APR).

Continue Reading
SquaredFinancial’s Fixed-Time Deposit Account
SquaredFinancial’s Fixed-Time Deposit Account

The Fixed-Time Deposit Account combines the best features of a savings account. Clients can accumulate interest rates of up to 5.25% while initiating deposits as modest as USD 5,000. The APR ranges from 4.05% to 5.25% depending on their chosen deposit term which ranges from 3 to 12 months. What sets this account apart is its flexibility in currencies, offering USD, EUR, GBP, AED, and USDT options and catering to diverse financial management needs.

In the company's unwavering commitment to providing a wide array of quality services and products that align with its clients' financial needs, it has introduced this exceptional account, enabling individuals to make the most of their financial assets. The aim is to facilitate portfolio diversification for investors seeking long-term stability.

For further information or to explore this inviting opportunity, visit SquaredFinancial's official website at www.sqfin.com.

About SquaredFinancial 

SquaredFinancial Group is a well-capitalized FinTech firm founded in 2005. It aims at becoming a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs. With around two decades of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an intuitive and sophisticated investment gateway. It is led by market experts and leadership veterans who share a passion for trading and a vision to reshape the industry landscape. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with an online platform backed by cutting-edge technology that offers the opportunity to trade all kinds of markets. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286007/SquaredFinancial.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987371/4423931/Squared_Financial_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SquaredFinancial

Also from this source

SquaredFinancial entame une nouvelle phase de croissance, posant les jalons de la réussite de son activité

SquaredFinancial entame une nouvelle phase de croissance, posant les jalons de la réussite de son activité

Fondateur et PDG de SquaredFinancial, Philippe Ghanem, qui cumule 20 ans d'expérience dans le secteur financier, a lancé, au début de ce trimestre,...
SquaredFinancial leitet die nächste Wachstumsphase ein und legt den Grundstein für unternehmerischen Erfolg

SquaredFinancial leitet die nächste Wachstumsphase ein und legt den Grundstein für unternehmerischen Erfolg

Philippe Ghanem, Gründer und CEO von SquaredFinancial, ist mit 20 Jahren Erfahrung ein Veteran der Finanzbranche. Zu Beginn dieses Quartals richtete...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.