SquaredFinancial launches its lucrative Fixed-Time Deposit Account with up to 5.25% Annual Percentage Rate

MAHÉ, Seychelles, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading FinTech firm SquaredFinancial Group proudly introduces its innovative Fixed-Time Deposit Account designed to empower clients to amplify their savings with an enticing Annual Percentage Rate (APR).

The Fixed-Time Deposit Account combines the best features of a savings account. Clients can accumulate interest rates of up to 5.25% while initiating deposits as modest as USD 5,000. The APR ranges from 4.05% to 5.25% depending on their chosen deposit term which ranges from 3 to 12 months. What sets this account apart is its flexibility in currencies, offering USD, EUR, GBP, AED, and USDT options and catering to diverse financial management needs.



In the company's unwavering commitment to providing a wide array of quality services and products that align with its clients' financial needs, it has introduced this exceptional account, enabling individuals to make the most of their financial assets. The aim is to facilitate portfolio diversification for investors seeking long-term stability.



About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial Group is a well-capitalized FinTech firm founded in 2005. It aims at becoming a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs. With around two decades of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an intuitive and sophisticated investment gateway. It is led by market experts and leadership veterans who share a passion for trading and a vision to reshape the industry landscape. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with an online platform backed by cutting-edge technology that offers the opportunity to trade all kinds of markets.

