Squaremouth Launches battleface as its Newest Travel Insurance Provider

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, is proud to introduce battleface as its newest travel insurance provider.

The addition of battleface adds two new policies that focus on medical coverage and adventure travel to Squaremouth's growing product list. Squaremouth now offers 90 travel insurance policies from 21 providers.

"We are excited to add battleface to our network of providers," said Jessica Burns, CEO, Squaremouth. "In addition to their commitment to customer service, they offer coverage for many popular activities and higher travel medical expense benefit limits, making them an excellent option for our customers."

Available battleface policies include:

Adventure Travel Single Trip

This customizable plan allows travelers to add additional coverage based on their specific needs, options such as: sports equipment package or delay, a search and rescue benefit, as well as other optional coverages and upgrades are available.

Travel Medical Single Trip

This policy was designed with an emphasis on medical coverage for injuries and accidents, emergency medical evacuation, and transportation, making it ideal for travelers working abroad, volunteering internationally, or exploring the globe.

"Our Adventure Travel policy was designed with adventurous travelers in mind, providing coverage for sports, emergency medical treatment, evacuation and accidents," comments Jeff Pope, Director of Partnerships, battleface. "According to a recent report by the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA), the adventure travel segment is seeking immersive adventure experiences which will drive a faster tourism recovery. We look forward to bringing our brand of coverage to Squaremouth's customer base."

For more information, please visit: https://www.squaremouth.com/travel-insurance-providers/battleface

About battleface

battleface provides specialty travel insurance products and services. Where ordinary insurance stops, battleface keeps going: into the surf and beneath the waves, across isolated deserts, up the sides of mountains and more. battleface covers dangerous places, emergency medical treatment, evacuation and accidents, and adventure travel to isolated places with 24/7 on-the-ground assistance and claims services.

battleface plans are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company NAIC #24376, under policy form series RIG-1000.

For battleface Press Enquiries:

Katie Crowe

PR Director

m: +44 7768 456 068

[email protected]

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH

SQUAREMOUTH compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side . More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com .

Available Topic Expert:

Kasara Barto

[email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth

Related Links

http://www.squaremouth.com

