Squarespace Balance Simplifies Business Finances to Help Entrepreneurs Unlock Growth

Integrated directly with Squarespace Payments, Balance allows merchants to access funds within hours1, earn cash rewards on balances held2, and spend easily with a business Visa Card. By keeping earnings, spending, and cash flow management in the same place as the rest of their business, Balance simplifies financial oversight and reduces operational complexity. Designed specifically for small businesses, Balance makes the day-to-day of running a business easier, more efficient, and more cost-effective.

"Squarespace Balance rounds out our suite of financial tools by offering a native financial account that helps merchants manage their business finances and earn rewards, all in one place," said Dan Chandre, SVP, Commercial at Squarespace. "It reflects our belief that financial services should feel like a natural extension of running a business, not another system entrepreneurs have to manage."

Since launching Squarespace Payments in 2023, Squarespace has continued to expand its financial ecosystem to better support entrepreneurs globally. In 2025, the company introduced Squarespace Capital3 to offer fast, flexible financing to eligible merchants. Additional tools such as Pay Links extend selling flexibility by allowing merchants to create and accept payments instantly through shareable links and QR codes, while features like Tap to Pay allow users to sell in-person without additional hardware.

Squarespace Balance is available to new users in the United States at no additional cost and with no additional fees. Availability will expand to existing users in the coming months. To learn more, visit here.

Squarespace is not a bank. Squarespace partners with Stripe Payments Company for money transmission services and account services with funds held at Fifth Third Bank N.A., Member FDIC. Squarespace Visa® Commercial cards are powered by Stripe and issued by Celtic Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

1 Squarespace Payments payouts are deposited in your Squarespace Balance account usually within 24 hours. Payout speed may be subject to change without notice.

2 Squarespace provides a cash reward based on a percentage of the money you hold in Squarespace Balance, and it is not interest. The rate is variable, and subject to change without notice. The reward accrues daily, and is compounded and paid monthly in the form of a credit to your Squarespace Balance account.

3 Squarespace Capital is powered by Stripe and offers access to financing in the U.S. and U.K. through trusted financing partners. All offers are subject to credit approval and terms may vary by partner.

