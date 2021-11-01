Squarespace to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 18, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence, will host its virtual Investor Day on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT).

Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO, Marcela Martin, CFO, and Alfonso Cobo, Head of Unfold, will lead a series of presentations that will focus on Squarespace's long-term growth drivers and goals in the context of the company's historical performance. Squarespace will conclude the event with a live executive Q&A session following the prepared remarks.

To register for the virtual event, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Squarespace's Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com .

The webcast and presentations will be available on Squarespace's Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.

About Squarespace

Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in approximately 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace's team of more than 1,400 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, California and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

