Squarespace to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced that Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO, will present at the following investor conferences:

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT

at / Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. ET / 9:15 a.m. PT

A live audio webcast and archived replay of the events will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com .

About Squarespace

Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in over 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Robert Sanders

Clare Perry

[email protected]

Media:

Kaitlyn Rawlett

[email protected]

