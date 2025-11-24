SquareX announces Wipro Ventures as Strategic Partner for Browser Detection and Response, Turning Any Browser into Enterprise-Grade Secure Browser with a Simple Extension

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SquareX , the pioneer in Browser Detection and Response (BDR), announced its strategic partnership with Wipro Ventures, Wipro Limited's investment arm. The investment is part of the company's Series A led by SYN Ventures and Peak XV, which was announced in April this year. This investment marks the tech giant's strategic entry into the fast-growing browser security market, acknowledging both browser security as the emerging frontier in cybersecurity and SquareX as a strategic partner in the browser security market.

SquareX and Wipro Strategic Partnership

"Browser security has become a major priority for many of our customers, especially with the upsurge in attacks and data leakage coming from the browser," says Ali Wasti, Managing Partner at Wipro Ventures. "SquareX's technology and their team's deep understanding of browser-native threats are of significant value to our customers, as they tackle this new attack vector. We are excited to partner with SquareX in providing Wipro's existing and new customers with SquareX's Browser Detection and Response solution."

As browsers become the new endpoint, it has also become the single most common initial access point for attackers to target employees. Unfortunately, existing solutions like SASE/SSE and EDRs have limited visibility in the browser, leading to an emergence of attacks like Last Mile Reassembly and Data Splicing Attacks that completely bypass these solutions. SquareX's Browser Detection and Response extensions secure any browser on any device, protecting against browser-native threats such as rogue AI agents, malicious extensions and identity attacks. As a browser extension, SquareX also provides Enterprise Browser and Browser Data Loss solutions without the deployment challenges and productivity impact of a dedicated enterprise browser.

"We are delighted to join forces with Wipro as we continue to pioneer the industry's first Browser Detection and Response solution," said Vivek Ramachandran , Founder of SquareX, "As organizations worldwide grapple with increasingly sophisticated browser-based attacks, having a strategic partner like Wipro, who has deep enterprise relationships and global reach, will play a critical role in accelerating our mission to enable employees to be fearless online."

About SquareX

SquareX 's browser extension turns any browser on any device into an enterprise-grade secure browser. SquareX's industry-first Browser Detection and Response (BDR) solution empowers organizations to proactively defend against browser-native threats including Last Mile Reassembly Attacks, rogue AI agents, malicious extensions and identity attacks. Unlike dedicated enterprise browsers, SquareX seamlessly integrates with users' existing consumer browsers, delivering security without compromising user experience. Find out more about SquareX's research-led innovation at www.sqrx.com .

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our consulting-led approach and the Wipro Intelligence™ unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and transformative offerings, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions to build intelligent and sustainable businesses. The Wipro Innovation Network – part of the Wipro Intelligence™ suite – underpins our commitment to client-centric co-innovation and co-creation by bringing together capabilities from the innovation labs and partner labs, academia, and global tech communities. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com .

SOURCE SquareX